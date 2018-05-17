Pareteum Adds $3 Million Global Cloud Services Contract

This new customer provides an array of global security services in over 90 countries, including home, fire, and security monitoring, as well as, business enterprise solutions ranging from employment screening and facilities management to enhanced tactical operations. Under the terms of the 3-year agreement, Pareteum will be paid monthly revenue for each wireless connected device managed by the Pareteum Global Cloud Services Platform. GCSP services provided to our customer enables secure connectivity, application provisioning, and monitoring for their more than 30 thousand subscribers.

Vic Bozzo, CEO of Pareteum commented, "Pareteum's Global Cloud Services Platform is a great fit for this client, with its safe and efficient connectivity that will complement the client's security monitoring solutions across the globe. We are pleased with the hard work of our sales team that has once again demonstrated the speed and agility of our GCSP in delivering solutions that provide immediate value to our customers."

Hal Turner, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum stated, "Pareteum is a company that has a customer caregiver approach to sales. By continuing to bring our award-winning technology to new segments, it is our customer-recognized services and support, that keep them happy, and they are. Our newest customer is a clear indicator of our solutions addressing defined needs for secure application management and connectivity, globally, as the market-trends have suggested. Our vision of global open mobility and open applications continues to be realized, customer by customer, win by win."

According to Statista, the market for global revenue business process outsourcing and information technology outsourcing amounted to around $88.9 billion in 2017.

About Pareteum:

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers). All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

