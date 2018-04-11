Pareteum and Artilium add Expanded Messaging Services to their Teaming Agreement

Under terms of the agreement, IDM's messaging platform will be integrated into Pareteum's Global Mobility Cloud Platform and Pareteum customers will immediately begin to have access to more advanced messaging capabilities and connectivity in more countries. IDM's messaging gateway coverage ensures access to more than 1000 GSM and CDMA networks in over 200 countries. In addition to the service reach, the IDM messaging platform allows the Pareteum Global Cloud to now provide Enterprises, Application Developers and Mobile Service providers with inbound, outbound and Bulk Messaging Services, enabling worldwide SMS transmission. Adding this functionality to Pareteum's Global Cloud, accessed through APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), creates one of the largest messaging hubs in the world. Pareteum's HLR-as-a-Service will also benefit from this additional connectivity.

"Helping our customers grow their businesses through the cost-effective deployment of new mobile services is allowing Pareteum to attract more customers around the globe. The demand for additional mobile messaging products and global access makes this exactly the right time to add established network and mobile technology partners like IDM. We have several customers who have been looking for us to provide advanced technology and reach. This unlocks immediate revenue opportunity for us by allowing our existing messaging customers to immediately expand further around the world and opens up new revenue streams for them and therefore us," said Vic Bozzo, Chief Executive Officer of Pareteum.

"IDM helps enterprises to better serve their customers and digitize their business processes. In addition, mobile operators can fully monetize their subscribers and network assets. Our integration into Pareteum's innovative and flexible services platform will allow IOT players, MNOs and MVNOs and Enterprises to quickly build and deliver these extended service offerings," said Bart Weijermars, CEO of Artilium.

Hal Turner, Principal Executive Officer and Chairman commented, "Creating an ecosystem for global application and communications services that delivers value to communications services providers (CSP's), and onward to their business and consumer customers, are mission critical aims of Pareteum. Accomplishing this with the highest levels of security is mandatory, in both identity management and mobile payment transactions, and, by further embedding intelligence, with digital data analytic capabilities into our solutions, increases how the value we generate for customers is derived. We are very pleased to work with our Strategic Alliance and Teaming Agreement partner, Artilium, to further enhance our award winning Cloud and Internet Telephony offerings with IDM's messaging capabilities."

About Pareteum:

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything". Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers). All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

