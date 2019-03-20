Pareteum and Citrix Agree Mobile Workforce Global Cloud Strategy Deployment

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a rapidly growing global cloud software communications platform company with a mission to connect every person and every(thing)TM, today announced a new sales transaction with Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS). The agreement will see Citrix migrate employees to a cloud-based deployment of Pareteum's iPass SmartConnectTM solution, which has been fully integrated with Citrix's existing single sign-on solution to provide users with an enhanced security experience. A phased rollout is currently underway.

Using the Pareteum solution on corporate-issued and BYOD devices, Citrix's mobile employees will be able to seamlessly and securely connect to millions of Wi-Fi hotspots globally, automatically transitioning back to cellular when Wi-Fi is not available. By integrating the Pareteum offering with its existing single sign-on solution (Okta), Citrix will be able to manage access controls such that employees will only need to securely sign in once to get connected to Wi-Fi across the globe.

Shawn Genoway, Sr. Director, IT, Citrix, commented, "Our move to a cloud-based deployment of Pareteum's iPass SmartConnect aligns perfectly with our overall cloud strategy. With a growing mobile workforce, we needed a way to keep our remote workers cost-effectively connected, while ensuring our data is secure at all times. We now have a solution that allows mobile workers to stay securely connected and productive, wherever they are trying to get online."

"This is a significant sales transaction and we are delighted to count Citrix, which itself serves 98 per cent of the Fortune 500, as a customer of Pareteum's global cloud software communications platform," commented Christine Braelow, Global Vice President of Sales for Enterprise and Brand at Pareteum. "Being able to provide secure, seamless, and flexible mobile connectivity to employees is paramount for all global companies today, so we are thrilled to have been chosen by Citrix to help make this a reality. The breadth of the Pareteum cloud offering positions us as a true strategic partner to our enterprise customers, driving enhancement and efficiency in every aspect of communications services. We look forward to being a great strategic partner to Citrix."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com .

About Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

