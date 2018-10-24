Pareteum and Global Australasia Carrier Sign $4 Million Agreement

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a cloud software platform company, today announced a three-year, $4 million contract with an Asia, Pacific and Australasia-based global communications carrier to provide its cloud platform product suite for a major prepaid international voice services market.

Pareteum will provide this customer with its turnkey cloud software solution to do the following:

access tools from the cloud to build an instant customer portal on the web to serve its prepaid international customers;

quickly create data capture and analytics to run its business with seamless management tools; and,

empower developers on the company's team with software tools to build mobile experiences and conveniences it can add to its customer offerings.

Vic Bozzo, chief executive officer of Pareteum commented, "We're excited to be part of the business growth and market leadership strategy for a global carrier. The solution we are providing demonstrates the flexibility of our platform and software to adapt to any go-to-market solution for our customers and theirs."

Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum Hal Turner added, "Exemplary service and growth through the success of our customers is what drives us at Pareteum. We appreciate this new global customer relationship and the impact we can make together in their Asia, Pacific and Australasia region."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM) is a rapidly-growing cloud software platform company with a mission to connect every person and everything. Customers use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through our Global Software Defined Cloud and turnkey solutions, which feature relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Technologies integrated into our cloud platform include the following: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers. All relevant customer-acquired value is derived from Pareteum's leading Global Software Defined Cloud, which delivers award-winning mobile enablement, regardless of the user's location or network. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise, and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain, Singapore, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

