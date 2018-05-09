Pareteum Announces $6.1 Million Registered Direct Offering

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 11, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. served as placement agent for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the shares has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on November 14, 2016. The offering of the Company's securities was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Dawson James Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1 North Federal Highway, 5th Floor, Boca Raton, FL 33432, mmaclaren@dawsonjames.com or toll free at 866.928.0928, or by accessing the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pareteum:

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers). All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:

Ted O'Donnell

Chief Financial Officer

(212) 984-1096

InvestorRelations@pareteum.com

Stephen Hart

Hayden IR

917-658-7878

Carrie Howes

Rayleigh Capital

Dubai- London

T UAE: +971 (0) 55 997 0427 | T UK: +44 (0) 870 490 5443 | T CAN: +1 416 900 3634

