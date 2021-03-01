Pareteum Announces a New Home Office and Rural Broadband Solution

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (OTC: TEUM), a global cloud communications platform company, has announced a new cellular Wi-Fi connectivity offer to address home office and rural broadband service requirements. This new offering uses Pareteum's mobile network to facilitate high-quality Internet connectivity to laptops, AirCards, mobile hotspots, tablets, cameras, routers, and a host of other devices. This application has traditionally been underserved with consumer-based cell and data plans. Now however, Pareteum has a specialized and competitive offering to meet the needs for these growing use cases.

"There is significant pent-up demand for high-quality Internet connectivity and mobility services among rural clients," said David Hess, Vice President of North American Sales at Pareteum. "Given the unfortunate emergence of COVID-19, more businesses are opting for decentralized workplaces and work from home options for their employees. As a result, there has been a sharp increase in demand for these services across the board. Wireless broadband service providers are clamoring for ubiquitous and dependable connectivity solutions to provide both rural subscribers and remote workers with what they need to be successful."

The Pareteum Experience Cloud delivers connected services in over 200 countries and territories. Experience Cloud enables a host of powerful mobility, customer engagement, analytics, and intelligence services via the world's largest unified global network. This includes global Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, inflight Wi-Fi service, application-to-person (A2P) messaging, location intelligence, and more. The platform's SaaS model enables rapid time to market for service launches and expansions and allows brands to pay-as-they-scale.

Pareteum continues to assist customers to become more competitive with our global product offerings and strong partnerships. We look forward to sharing more about our strategy and growth opportunities soon.

About Pareteum Corporation

Pareteum is an experienced provider of Communications Platform as a Service solutions. Pareteum empowers enterprises, communications service providers, early-stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers with the freedom and control to create, deliver and scale innovative communications experiences. The Pareteum platform connects people and devices around the world using the secure, ubiquitous, and highly scalable solution to deliver data, voice, video, SMS/text messaging, media, and content enablement. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks arising from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We discuss many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions in Item 1A under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by our other filings with the SEC. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of the Company may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from the Company.

Pareteum Corporation

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:

Investor Relations +1 (646) 975-0400

[email protected]

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pareteum.com

