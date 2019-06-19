Pareteum Announces Commercial Launch of Pareteum Experience Cloud™

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM ) , a rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced the commercial launch of the Pareteum Experience Cloud™.

A single source for the creation, delivery and rapid scaling of a multitude of API-driven communications experiences, the Pareteum Experience Cloud brings to market an unrivaled combination of service breadth, management control, and geographic reach.

It delivers a rich combination of mobility, customer engagement, and analytics and intelligence services for customers including IoT and Smart City service providers and developers, communications service providers, enterprises, and consumer brands.

The Experience Cloud is powered by the Pareteum Smart Network™, which provides unified cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity in over 200 territories worldwide, enhanced by intelligent network selection. Pareteum's Super API ensures access to the broad capabilities of the platform is both flexible and simple.

Previewed to analysts and investors at the Pareteum Power event in New York on May 28th, commercial availability of the Experience Cloud follows the successful integration of Pareteum's recent strategic acquisitions, including Artilium, iPass, and Devicescape.

"Pareteum enables our customers to deliver mobile experiences that are unique, unbounded, and unified, and these are the core characteristics of Experience Cloud. We are executing across all areas of our business and have quickly integrated our recent acquisitions to create a single-source cloud communications platform that is unmatched in the market. We are seeing rapid customer uptake while experiencing solid expansion, which is leading to strong growth and financial performance," said Hal Turner, Pareteum Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.

To coincide with the launch, Pareteum also unveiled its new website, and accompanying product video, at www.pareteum.com.

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

Media Inquiries

Press@pareteum.com

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:

Michael Bloom

Investor Relations

michael.bloom@pareteum.com

(650) 232-4341

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

blueshirt.group@pareteum.com

Carrie Howes

Rayleigh Capital

European- Global IR

+1 (416) 837-0075

carrie@rayleighcapital.com

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pareteum.com

