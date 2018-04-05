Pareteum Announces Customer Go-Live Deployments in Europe, South America, North America, and Asia Pacific

Revenue Conversion Accelerates

Pareteum Expects Positive EBITDA from Continuing Operations for the Full Year

Pareteum Corporation

08:45 ET

NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM), ("Pareteum" or the "Company"), the rapidly growing Cloud Communications Platform company, announced that the Company has implemented services announced during 2017 and which are part of the company's 36-month Contractual Revenue Backlog. 

The following announced contracts, that are in our 36-month Contractual Revenue Backlog, have gone into live services production and will now begin producing monthly recurring revenues:  


Managed Service Platform Customers

Dec 21, 2016

Pareteum Announces Expanded European MVNE Contract to Launch First Global MVNO 


Expanded Vodafone contract to manage roaming services

Service went live with active connections Q2 2017

Jan 24, 2017 

Pareteum Awarded Advanced Engagement from Vodafone Enabler S.L.       

Vodafone additional managed service for Broadband and 4G

Service went live Q3 2017

Oct 23, 2017 

Pareteum Expands into African Market Adding $12,000,000 to its Revenue Backlog with Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Agreement

African based MVNE focused on Enterprise and Consumer Offerings

Began revenue contribution April 2018

Jan 24, 2018 

Brazil Mobile Service Provider Expands to Worldwide Markets and Selects Pareteum's Global Cloud 


Brazil based MVNO with established consumers


Began services Q4 2017

Jan 26, 2018

Pareteum Europe Awarded Guaranteed € 8.7 Million Euro Contract for Managed Service Platform over 5 Years

MVNO focused on consumer and enterprise mobile services for existing operator

Began revenue contribution in Q1 2018


Global Cloud Platform Customers

May 23, 2017 

Pareteum to Utilize Patented SIM-Free Migration Technology to Enable New Cloud-Based Service Hosting     


HLR as a Service customer


Began service Q3 2017

Aug 3, 2017 

TEUM Awarded 2 Year Contract for Global Mobility Cloud Services     


Direct Billing Application  

Began service Q1 2018

Sep 12, 2017 

Leading Global Tourism Retailer Chooses Pareteum to Power Its Brand in Recurring 3-Year Seven-Figure Contract            


Global Travel MVNO in ten different countries

Began service Q4 2017

Sep 19, 2017 

Pareteum Awarded 3-Year $1,000,000 Contract to Provide Mobile Virtual Network Enablement for IoT Connectivity in the Middle East

IoT connectivity for connected home applications

 Began service April 2018  

Oct 24, 2017 

Leading European Mobile Reseller Selects Pareteum to Convert Customers to Its Own MVNO Brand in $3,500,000 Contract

Large established European on-line retailer 


Began service April 2018

Nov 28, 2017 

Pareteum Awarded Contract From China-Focused MVNO in First Sales Resulting from Strategic Alliance & Teaming Agreement with Artilium        


China based MVNO

Began service Q3 2017

Dec 20, 2017 

Pareteum Wins Global Internet of Things (IoT) Contract for Its Cloud Services

Enterprise Application Developer


Began service Q4 2017

Jan 17, 2018 

Pareteum Awarded $3 Million Contract to Add Mobility to Established South American Data Network Provider     


Began deployment and contribution to revenue in Q4 2017


TEUM Application Exchange Developers Platform Customers

Jan 31, 2017 

Pareteum Extends Global Mobility Cloud Platform to Include IoT and Messaging                        


Satellite Mobile MVNO


Began revenue Q2 2017

Sep 6, 2017 

Pareteum Awarded 3-Year Contract to Mobile Enable a Rapidly Expanding Internet of Things Provider   


West Coast IoT API Developer

Began Services Q1 2018

 Nov 6, 2017 

Digital Brand Management Company Selects Pareteum to Deliver Subscriber Messaging and Marketing Content  


Global Call Center Management Company

Began revenue Q4 2017

Hal Turner, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer at Pareteum commented, "We are a mission driven business and we hear positive feedback from our Shareholders, thanking us for our 'transparency.'  Our ambition is to deliver a single solution to make it simple for our customers to grow and integrate the latest technologies without having to think about building them. We remain ahead of our targeted 36-month Contractual Revenue Backlog conversion. Pareteum is expecting positive EBITDA from continuing operations for the full year."

About Pareteum:
The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Sonus, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers). All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.  

Contractual Revenue Backlog Definition:
Contractual revenue backlog is measured on a forward looking 36 month snapshot view monthly, and, is generated by each of the Company's Managed Services, Global Mobility Cloud, and Application Exchange & Developer's Platform customers. The Pareteum multi-year Software-as-a-Service agreements include service establishment and implementation fees, guaranteed minimum monthly recurring fees, as well as contractually scheduled subscribers, in some cases including subscriber usage, during the term of the agreement, and, their resulting monthly recurring revenue. There can be no assurances that we reach the total revenue backlog. The revenue backlog assumes timing of revenue recognition that may vary from actual results.

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:
Ted O'Donnell
Chief Financial Officer
(212) 984-1096
InvestorRelations@pareteum.com

Hayden IR
(917) 658-7878

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pareteum-announces-customer-go-live-deployments-in-europe-south-america-north-america-and-asia-pacific-300624857.html

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

