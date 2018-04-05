Pareteum Announces Customer Go-Live Deployments in Europe, South America, North America, and Asia Pacific

Managed Service Platform Customers Dec 21, 2016 Pareteum Announces Expanded European MVNE Contract to Launch First Global MVNO

Expanded Vodafone contract to manage roaming services

Service went live with active connections Q2 2017 Jan 24, 2017 Pareteum Awarded Advanced Engagement from Vodafone Enabler S.L.

Vodafone additional managed service for Broadband and 4G

Service went live Q3 2017 Oct 23, 2017 Pareteum Expands into African Market Adding $12,000,000 to its Revenue Backlog with Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Agreement

African based MVNE focused on Enterprise and Consumer Offerings

Began revenue contribution April 2018 Jan 24, 2018 Brazil Mobile Service Provider Expands to Worldwide Markets and Selects Pareteum's Global Cloud

Brazil based MVNO with established consumers

Began services Q4 2017 Jan 26, 2018 Pareteum Europe Awarded Guaranteed € 8.7 Million Euro Contract for Managed Service Platform over 5 Years

MVNO focused on consumer and enterprise mobile services for existing operator

Began revenue contribution in Q1 2018





Global Cloud Platform Customers May 23, 2017 Pareteum to Utilize Patented SIM-Free Migration Technology to Enable New Cloud-Based Service Hosting

HLR as a Service customer

Began service Q3 2017 Aug 3, 2017 TEUM Awarded 2 Year Contract for Global Mobility Cloud Services

Direct Billing Application

Began service Q1 2018 Sep 12, 2017 Leading Global Tourism Retailer Chooses Pareteum to Power Its Brand in Recurring 3-Year Seven-Figure Contract

Global Travel MVNO in ten different countries

Began service Q4 2017 Sep 19, 2017 Pareteum Awarded 3-Year $1,000,000 Contract to Provide Mobile Virtual Network Enablement for IoT Connectivity in the Middle East

IoT connectivity for connected home applications

Began service April 2018 Oct 24, 2017 Leading European Mobile Reseller Selects Pareteum to Convert Customers to Its Own MVNO Brand in $3,500,000 Contract

Large established European on-line retailer

Began service April 2018 Nov 28, 2017 Pareteum Awarded Contract From China-Focused MVNO in First Sales Resulting from Strategic Alliance & Teaming Agreement with Artilium

China based MVNO

Began service Q3 2017 Dec 20, 2017 Pareteum Wins Global Internet of Things (IoT) Contract for Its Cloud Services

Enterprise Application Developer

Began service Q4 2017 Jan 17, 2018 Pareteum Awarded $3 Million Contract to Add Mobility to Established South American Data Network Provider

Began deployment and contribution to revenue in Q4 2017





TEUM Application Exchange Developers Platform Customers Jan 31, 2017 Pareteum Extends Global Mobility Cloud Platform to Include IoT and Messaging

Satellite Mobile MVNO

Began revenue Q2 2017 Sep 6, 2017 Pareteum Awarded 3-Year Contract to Mobile Enable a Rapidly Expanding Internet of Things Provider

West Coast IoT API Developer

Began Services Q1 2018 Nov 6, 2017 Digital Brand Management Company Selects Pareteum to Deliver Subscriber Messaging and Marketing Content

Global Call Center Management Company

Began revenue Q4 2017

Hal Turner, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer at Pareteum commented, "We are a mission driven business and we hear positive feedback from our Shareholders, thanking us for our 'transparency.' Our ambition is to deliver a single solution to make it simple for our customers to grow and integrate the latest technologies without having to think about building them. We remain ahead of our targeted 36-month Contractual Revenue Backlog conversion. Pareteum is expecting positive EBITDA from continuing operations for the full year."

About Pareteum:

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Sonus, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers). All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

Contractual Revenue Backlog Definition:

Contractual revenue backlog is measured on a forward looking 36 month snapshot view monthly, and, is generated by each of the Company's Managed Services, Global Mobility Cloud, and Application Exchange & Developer's Platform customers. The Pareteum multi-year Software-as-a-Service agreements include service establishment and implementation fees, guaranteed minimum monthly recurring fees, as well as contractually scheduled subscribers, in some cases including subscriber usage, during the term of the agreement, and, their resulting monthly recurring revenue. There can be no assurances that we reach the total revenue backlog. The revenue backlog assumes timing of revenue recognition that may vary from actual results.

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:

Ted O'Donnell

Chief Financial Officer

(212) 984-1096

InvestorRelations@pareteum.com

Hayden IR

(917) 658-7878

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pareteum-announces-customer-go-live-deployments-in-europe-south-america-north-america-and-asia-pacific-300624857.html

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

