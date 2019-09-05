Pareteum Announces Expanded Deployment at Beam Suntory

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM ) , the rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced that Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits, has expanded its deployment of the Pareteum Experience Cloud ᵀᴹ.

Beam Suntory leverages the Experience Cloud to deliver secure, Wi-Fi connectivity to members of its workforce using the platform's 65 million hotspots worldwide. The widened deployment will see the company extend service to its global workforce, offering greater employee flexibility, a seamless user experience, and enhanced productivity in the air and on the ground.

Beam Suntory, which owns iconic brands like Jim Beam, the world's #1 selling bourbon, will benefit from Experience Cloud's competitive, software-as-a-service-based model and access to a rich portfolio of enterprise communications, IoT, and end-user engagement capabilities to support future communications initiatives. These include A2P messaging, location-based consumer engagement, and connectivity-based consumer-loyalty solutions.

Pareteum Experience Cloud, a single source for the creation, delivery and rapid scaling of a multitude of API-driven communications experiences, delivers an unrivaled combination of mobility, engagement, analytics, and intelligence services.

"As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory's mission is to inspire human connections," said Allison Radecki, Chief Information Officer at Beam Suntory. "Extending our deployment of Pareteum Experience Cloud promotes global join-up across our business, and helps ensure we stay connected to vital data, applications, and our customers."

"We are delighted to be strengthening our relationship with Beam Suntory, another of our valued customers," said Hal Turner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Pareteum. "Beam Suntory is a shining example of a progressive enterprise brand that is leveraging the power of cloud-based communications to delight their customers and employees. We are pleased to serve as their innovation partner in the future development of cutting-edge mobile and digital services."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com .

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit http://www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

