Pareteum Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Pareteum achieved several significant milestones in the second quarter: We grew revenue 48% from the previous quarter, delivered EBITDA positive results two full quarters ahead of analyst expectations and our annualized revenue run rate eclipsed $136 million," commented Pareteum's Founder, Chairman & CEO Hal Turner. "We are in the early innings of a remarkable growth story. We have added numerous customers to our platform in 2019, and these customers, as well as those in our deployment pipeline, will be the drivers of our continued growth. We are only at the beginning of our mission to connect every person and every(thing)™."

SECOND-QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR:

Total revenue increased 469% to $34.1 million

Income from Operations totaled $159,000

EBITDA increased 466% to $3.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 369% to $6.1 million

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 (Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 for the 6 months ending June 30, 2019 )

(Non-GAAP EPS of for the 6 months ending ) Net Dollar-based expansion rate represented 151% growth

Increase in total assets from $33.1 million at June 30, 2018 to $246.9 million at June 30, 2019



Sequential Quarterly Key Metrics





















($000's) Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 REVENUE 34,148

23,040

14,312

8,008

6,003























YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH 28,145 469% 18,927 460% 10,297 256% 4,509 129% 2,764 85%





















GROSS MARGIN 18,812 55% 12,972 56% 9,085 63% 5,879 73% 4,223 70%





















ADJUSTED EBITDA 6,081

5,156

2,339

1,782

1,297























EBITDA 3,384

(2,485)

(3,093)

(5,851)

597























CONNECTIONS 13,030

12,012

4,609

2,903

2,714



KEY SECOND-QUARTER OPERATIONAL METRICS:

Connections increased 380% to 13,030,000 for the second quarter of 2019, and grew 108.5%sequentially for the first half of 2019

Second-quarter average annualized revenue per employee of $583,000 , an increase of 55% year-over-year

RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

In June, Pareteum Announced the Commercial Launch of Pareteum Experience Cloud™. A single source for the creation, delivery and rapid scaling of a multitude of API-driven communications experiences, the Pareteum Experience Cloud brings to market an unrivalled combination of service breadth, management control, and geographic reach

In May, Pareteum was announced to join the Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution



2019 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE:

We expect revenue to be between $120 million and $130 million for the full year of 2019, an increase from the previous forecast of between $115 million and $125 million. Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow, net of restructuring and acquisition costs, will be positive for the year.

We expect 2019 revenue growth in the range of 270% to 301% year-over-year, outpacing the market growth rate by fivefold, and to be updated quarterly.

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

36-Month Revenue Under Contract Definition:

36-Month Revenue Under Contract (36MRUC), is a Non-GAAP financial measure. It is measured on a forward-looking 36-month snapshot view, monthly, and is generated by the Company's Communications Services Providers, Enterprises, and IoT customers who use communication as a service platform products and services from the company's portfolio. The Pareteum multi-year Software-as-a-Service agreements include service establishment and implementation fees, guaranteed minimum monthly recurring fees, as well as contractually scheduled subscribers (connections), in some cases including subscriber (connections) usage, during the term of the agreement, and, their resulting monthly recurring contractual revenue. There can be no assurances that we reach the total revenue under contract. Timing of revenue recognition may vary from actual results.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Pareteum's management believes that the non-GAAP measures of (1) "EBITDA" (2) "Adjusted EBITDA" (3) "Non-GAAP EPS (4) Cash from operating activities excluding expenditures from restructuring and acquisitions and (4) Revenue Under Contract enhance an investor's understanding of Pareteum's financial and operating performance by presenting (i) a focus on core operating performance and (ii) comparable financial results over various periods. Pareteum 's management uses these financial measures for strategic decision making, forecasting future financial results and operating performance. The presentation of non-GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles") financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Definition:

"EBITDA" is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP measure defined by Pareteum as "EBITDA" excluding stock-based compensation, stock-based compensation taxes, restructuring costs, acquisition costs, nonrecurring expenditures and certain software and non-cash adjustments made during the 2016 restructuring that are not applicable in 2018 and 2019.

Non-GAAP Earnings and EPS Definition:

"Non-GAAP Earnings and EPS" is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings per share excluding stock-based compensation, restructuring and acquisition costs, amortization of intangible assets and other nonrecurring expenditures in 2018 and 2019.

Net Dollar-Based Expansion Rate Definition

"Net Dollar-Based Expansion Rate" is measured for a particular quarter period by first identifying the cohort of customers, or Base Customers, that were live and in service on the first day of the given quarter. We then calculate our net dollar expansion rate by dividing the revenue we recognized for this cohort of customers in the reporting period to the revenue we recognized for the same group of customers in the same quarter in the prior year, expressed as a percentage of the revenue we recognized for the cohort in the prior year comparative period. A customer will not be considered a Base Customer unless such customer has been live and in service in both comparable periods.

Cash from operating activities excluding expenditures from restructuring and acquisitions:

Cash from operating activities excluding expenditures from restructuring and acquisitions is a Non-GAAP measure defined as cash flows from operating activities as adjusted for adjustments to deferred revenues, net billings in excess of revenues, restructuring costs primarily from prior periods and acquisition costs.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

PARETEUM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except for per share amounts)



Three Month Period Ended

Six Month Period Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















REVENUES 34,148

6,003

57,188

10,116















COST AND OPERATING EXPENSES













Cost of revenues 15,293

1,780

25,361

2,974 Product development 3,242

754

5,816

1,481 Sales and marketing 2,769

652

5,710

1,341 General and administrative 9,034

2,214

15,939

4,511 Restructuring and acquisition costs 428

6

3,508

79 Depreciation and amortization 3,224

994

6,067

1,960 Total cost and operating expenses 33,990

6,400

62,402

12,346















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS 159

(397)

(5,214)

(2,231)















Total other (expense) / income (1,124)

2,072

(1,740)

1,771















LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (965)

1,675

(6,954)

(459) Provision for income taxes (415)

19

(617)

18 NET LOSS (550)

1,656

(6,337)

(478)















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS / INCOME













Foreign currency translation (loss) gain 436

(79)

76

25 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (114)

1,577

(6,261)

(452)















Net income/loss per common share - basic $ (0.00)

$ 0.03

$ (0.06)

$ (0.01)















Weighted average shares - basic 111,074,977

53,348,376

107,341,105

51,714,482















Non-GAAP Income/(Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.03

$ 0.04

$ 0.05

$ 0.03 Weighted average shares basic and diluted common stock equivalents













125,153,052

64,741,232

121,419,180

51,714,482















Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Month Period Ended

Six Month Period Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















NET LOSS (550)

1,656

(6,337)

(478)















Total interest and other income (expense) 1,124

(2,072)

1,740

(1,771) Depreciation and amortization 3,224

994

6,067

1,960 Provision for income taxes (415)

19

(617)

18















EBITDA 3,384

598

855

(271)















Restructuring and acquisition costs 428

6

3,508

79 Stock based compensation 2,009

694

5,722

1,772 Stock based tax 261





990

0 Adjusted EBITDA 6,081

1,298

11,075

1,580















Non-GAAP Reconciliation





























NET LOSS (550)

1,656

(6,337)

(478)















Restructuring and acquisition costs 428

6

3,508

79 Stock based compensation 2,009

694

5,722

1,772 Amortization of Intangibles 2,018

0

3,685

0 NON-GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS) 3,905

2,356

6,578

1,373

PARETEUM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)













June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018









Cash and cash equivalents

3,378

6,052 Restricted cash

1,105

431 Accounts receivable

45,061

15,362 Notes Receivable

1,024

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,386

2,084 Total current assets

53,953

23,928









Intangible Assets

60,262

39,658 Goodwill

121,487

91,774 Lease Right of Use Assets

2,493

- Other non-current assets

8,673

5,681









Total assets

246,868

161,041









Total current liabilities

44,265

20,006 Total non-current liabilities

32,987

8,971 Total liabilities

77,252

28,977









Total stockholders' equity

169,616

132,065









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 246,868

161,041









PARETEUM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (In thousands)



For the Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,



2019

2018









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: (10,169)

(952) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: (6,466)

(1,877) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: 14,443

8,484 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES 192

42 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,000)

5,697



















Non-GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOWS RECONCILIATION









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: (10,169)

(952)



















Increase (decrease) in Net billings in excess of revenues

2,000

23 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other payables

6,484

(1,188)









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EXCLUDING





EXPENDITURES FOR RESTRUCTURING AND ACQUISITIONS

(1,685)

(2,117)

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

