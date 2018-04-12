Pareteum Awarded $1 Million 3-year Global Cloud Agreement

Enabled by Pareteum's Cloud and Connectivity solution, this new customer can launch residential cellular broadband in communities that have historically been underserved due to a lack of remote network build-outs by terrestrial network owners. Pareteum powers the advancement of communications services to help this service provider give their customer alternatives with a turnkey wireless service. Under the terms of the contract Pareteum will be paid ongoing monthly fees for the subscribers and will also receive fees for any usage associated with the connections which could include wireless airtime.

"We are pleased to be chosen for this opportunity and our platform continues to distinguish itself in new application cases constantly. The rural markets, smart cities and Internet of Things continue to require a company and cloud that can connect anywhere," said Vic Bozzo, CEO.

Hal Turner, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum, commented, "Pareteum's services roadmap, and, the Global Cloud mobility solutions offered, will aid our newest customer in bringing high quality and reliable connectivity to previously underserved communities. Our strategies are expected to enable and accelerate the world's shift to an open mobility and application network. As we continue our success in providing customers valuable services and solutions, it will accelerate the pace of innovation in communities throughout the world, creating more economic freedom, and providing better mobility services to billions of underserved people. We intend to do this one customer and one community at a time, repeatedly."

About Pareteum Corporation

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything". Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our Cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications(Sonus+GenBand), Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers. All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Contractual Revenue Backlog Definition:

Contractual revenue backlog is measured on a forward looking 36-month snapshot view monthly, and, is generated by each of the Company's Managed Services, Global Mobility Cloud, and Application Exchange & Developer's Platform customers. The Pareteum multi-year Software-as-a-Service agreements include service establishment and implementation fees, guaranteed minimum monthly recurring fees, as well as contractually scheduled subscribers, in some cases including subscriber usage, during the term of the agreement, and, their resulting monthly recurring revenue. There can be no assurances that we reach the total revenue backlog. The revenue backlog assumes timing of revenue recognition that may vary from actual results.

