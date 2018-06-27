Pareteum Awarded $3.5 Million Contract from Mobile Service Provider

This contract empowers the Global MVNO enterprise to use a single cloud platform to increase their mobile coverage and broadband services, opening opportunities for economic growth in the future. The platform will integrate to their current customer portal and Pareteum will receive monthly recurrent fees for each subscriber as well as connection revenue for their airtime, SMS and voice services.

Vic Bozzo, CEO of Pareteum commented, "Pareteum continues to enable MVNOs all over the world, empowering these enterprises and allowing an amazing new consumer experience. We are pleased with the spotlight Pareteum's cloud platform solution has gained in the industry, as the capabilities of its dynamic solutions continue to benefit various businesses."

Hal Turner, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum stated, "Pareteum is creating relentless forward motion (RFM) as we further disrupt our industry with open mobility and open application networks. Our newest customer is a clear indicator of our collective efforts at Pareteum, continuously evolving to bring innovative new software and service solutions to help our clients run their businesses, wherever they may be located."

About Pareteum:

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers). All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:

Ted O'Donnell

Chief Financial Officer

(212) 984-1096

InvestorRelations@pareteum.com

Stephen Hart

Hayden IR

917-658-7878

Carrie Howes

Rayleigh Capital

Dubai- London

T UAE: +971 (0) 55 997 0427 | T UK: +44 (0) 870 490 5443 | T CAN: +1 416 900 3634

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pareteum-awarded-3-5-million-contract-from-mobile-service-provider-300672965.html

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pareteum.com

