Pareteum Awarded $6 Million Contract from Established Mobile Virtual Network Operator

This global mobile service provider will use Pareteum's Managed Service Platform (MSP) as a single source for metering, rating, provisioning and delivery, billing and collection services, as they expand their reach into the US and the Caribbean. The provider, and their customers, will benefit from Pareteum's Insights Engine, which will collect and interpret predictive analytics to create a variety of tailored service packages, designed specifically to suit the needs of their customers.

"This new customer specifically chose Pareteum because of our Managed Service Platform, the single source solution possessing the ability to govern a multitude of services around the world. Pareteum's MSP solution is designed to provide the flexibility necessary to create need-specific plans as well as the power to monitor, administrate and bill plans the provider needs to satisfy existing customers and grow their future customer base," commented Vic Bozzo, Chief Executive Officer of Pareteum.

Hal Turner, Pareteum's Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer, stated, "Pareteum continues to empower our global customers that require open mobility and open applications. Our customer's abilities to use our applications programming interfaces (API's) and platforms to create new software services, applications, and business models, all based upon worldwide connectivity and communications services, are the foundations for our great customer service."

About Pareteum:

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers). All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

