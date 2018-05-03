Pareteum Extends Strategic Alliance with iPass to Offer Global Wi-Fi to Telecom Carrier and Enterprise Clients

iPass SmartConnect™ currently allows simple and secure access to 64 million Wi-Fi hotspots, making it easier for users to benefit from Wi-Fi, worldwide. Pareteum considers Wi-Fi an important and complementary technology to cellular access, driving secure and cost-effective connectivity for today's digital economy.

Vic Bozzo, Chief Executive Officer of Pareteum, commented, "By integrating iPass SmartConnect™ into the Pareteum MSP Platform, we will be able to provide global Wi-Fi connectivity to our client base. An always-best-connected service drives enhanced productivity and provides customers with a great return on investment. iPass SmartConnect™ will enable us to enhance our industry-leading connectivity and data platform to our customers."

Patricia Hume, Chief Commercial Officer of iPass, stated, "We're delighted to expand our partnership with Pareteum. Its industry leading platform and extensive capabilities perfectly complement our own service offerings for enterprises and telecom carriers. Both target markets are looking to reduce their network costs, while improving customer retention and acquisition. We see global Wi-Fi as a key enabler in achieving these goals."

About Pareteum:

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything". Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our Cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers. All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

About iPass Inc.

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) is a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering simple, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass is the world's largest Wi-Fi network, with more than 64 million hotspots around the globe, at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, the iPass SmartConnect™ platform takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass SmartConnect app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi. iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

