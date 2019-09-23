Pareteum IoT Platform to Power Coniq's Retail Loyalty Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM ) , the rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced that it has been selected by Coniq, one of Europe's leading CRM and Loyalty providers for retail destinations, to provide IoT management and connectivity for Coniq's portfolio of in-store devices.

UK-headquartered Coniq, which is backed by Lepe Partners, will harness the Pareteum Experience Cloud ᵀᴹ IoT enablement platform to provide secure connectivity and management for smart loyalty tracking devices, at points of sale, operated by Coniq clients throughout Europe.

Coniq's loyalty tracking devices gather data on shopper behavior, including visits, spending patterns and loyalty reward redemption. Data is used by Coniq and its clients to devise more effectively targeted engagement campaigns.

The new partnership will ensure Coniq is able to access valuable data and insights securely, cost-effectively, and in real time, wherever devices are located, thanks to the global reach and scale of the Pareteum Experience Cloud IoT platform. Coniq will benefit from unbroken visibility into the performance, status, and behavior of each of its devices.

Pareteum Experience Cloud, a single source for the creation, delivery and rapid scaling of a multitude of API-driven communications experiences, delivers an unrivaled combination of mobility, engagement, analytics, and intelligence services.

The Experience Cloud provides access to a range of retail-centric applications including precise, in-venue consumer engagement and unique, first-party location data insights.

Coniq's selection of the Experience Cloud's IoT platform is underscored by Pareteum's recent inclusion in Gartner's influential IoT Market Guide that recognizes the platform's unique strengths and market position.

"Effective customer loyalty and engagement for our clients depends on the actionable, high quality data generated by our smart device network," said William Hodge, head of delivery at Coniq. "It is essential to our business that we are able to manage these devices intelligently and effectively and ensure they deliver data in a secure, reliable, and timely fashion. Pareteum Experience Cloud gives us this ability worldwide."

"The retail sector is embracing digital transformation and the IoT with impressive results and I am delighted that Pareteum is partnering with Coniq, one of the driving forces of this innovation," said Vic Bozzo, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer of Pareteum. "Our Experience Cloud platform offers the flexibility and scalability to power a hugely diverse range of IoT applications, and I look forward to expanding our position in this dynamic retail ecosystem."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

About Coniq:

Coniq is Europe's leading CRM and Loyalty provider for retail destinations. Coniq operates in 17 countries providing mobile-enabled programmes for 1,600+ retail brands in 5,000+ locations; our programmes are used by over 15 million shoppers, driving consumer spend of more than €1bn per annum.

Coniq is a dynamic, fast-growing Proptech business which already provides loyalty and CRM services to many of Europe's leading developers, landlords, retailers and mall owners. The company has also just launched programmes in new territories such as the Middle East as part of a global expansion.

IQ - Coniq's customer engagement and data platform allows a Shopping Centre, Business District or Retailer to launch a loyalty programme which gathers data they have never seen before – for the first time they can match spend in store to an actual consumer. $7 trillion is spent worldwide in shopping centres, we identify who is spending it, where, when and why.

Coniq is proud to be working with many of the world's most respected destinations and retail brands; our clients include The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, VIA Outlets, ICON Outlet at the O2, Designer Outlets Wolfsburg, Compagnie de Phalsbourg, Zsar Outlets and LIWA, as well as household names such as Starbucks.

