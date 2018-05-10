Pareteum Publishes Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Whitepaper

The Whitepaper explores how the Pareteum Global Cloud Service Platform uses Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning to provide opportunities for our customers to become more efficient, effective and profitable, while also providing a better-quality service or product and a better overall customer experience. The paper discusses:

The 5 Vs, the primary challenges to finding actionable insights

The keys to forming data analysis strategy

Machine Learning in action – i.e. "Alexa" and "Siri"

How Predictive Analytics quantifies probabilistic predictions

The keys to using Predictive Analytics – i.e. data gathered through customer loyalty programs

The 3 components to good data

Pareteum's Insights Engine can generate actionable insights. Using Insight Input and Output Metrics assists our customers in increasing market and revenue growth. Pareteum's Insight Engine provides a deep and clear visibility into the end-customer experience and trends which helps to better target the audience, their interests and final results on end-customers with a strong sense of loyalty, significantly enhancing the capacity for successful marketing, improving customer engagement and conversion, revenue growth and reducing churn for our customers.

"Never before has the technology existed in which so much data could be analyzed at a granular level to paint a holistic 360° picture of the entire scope of a business. This provides for opportunities to become real, customer-centric, more flexible, scalable, effective and profitable, while also providing a better-quality service or product and a better overall customer experience. Data science of this magnitude is rapidly advancing into every sector, and its power should not be underestimated," stated Ali Davachi, COO and CTO of Pareteum.

Hal Turner, Pareteum's Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer, stated, "Pareteum's Insight Engine is a valuable tool that our customers use to grow every facet of their business. Tracking customer trends, building customer loyalty, and improving marketing focus to refine the customer experience are key factors in building a successful business in our market. We eagerly embrace the upward trend this technology will add to our success and the success of our customers."

About Pareteum:

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our Cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Sonus, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers. All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

