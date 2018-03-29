Pareteum Publishes Whitepaper Defining the Smart City Movement and its Role in this Transformation

The whitepaper explores how the Pareteum Global Cloud Service Platform supports this movement and the various opportunities and challenges involved including public/private partnerships and the technology behind providing a rewarding experience for the citizens and efficiency and modernization for the municipality.

Ali Davachi, CTO and COO of Pareteum commented, "Providing thought leadership in this area and educating the market on Pareteum's role in the Smart City is paramount to this exciting global transformation. We will continue to release whitepapers highlighting the enablement strategies we achieve for our customers with the Pareteum Smart Network."

Quote from Hal Turner, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum stated, "Smart cities strive to be more competitive, livable and to attract more investment than traditional counterparts by being interconnected, sustainable, low carbon cities. Pareteum's Smart Network is designed to consistently deliver a flexible, secure, scalable, reliable and cost- efficient network. The capabilities of Smart City technology continue to evolve and Pareteum is deeply committed to driving innovation to support and improve efficiency."

Click Here to Read the White Paper, Smart Cities: The Path to Connected Living

About Pareteum Corporation

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything". Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our Cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Sonus, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers. All the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

