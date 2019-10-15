Pareteum Retains Heidrick & Struggles for Board and Executive Leadership Expansion and Enhancement

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), the rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced it has retained Heidrick & Struggles, the premier provider of executive search and leadership advisory services, to assist with assessing the board of directors and key leadership positions as Pareteum prepares diversity and succession plans to support the Company's planned growth and expansion of markets and services.

Heidrick & Struggles will seek to identify seasoned board of director candidates and executives to complement existing talent and enhance both the board and executive leadership as Pareteum focuses on operational excellence, market leadership and increased shareholder value. The initiative is expected to take up to 12 months.

Hal Turner, Executive Chairman and CEO of Pareteum, said, "As we grow our business and accelerate the execution of our strategies, our Board has undertaken a comprehensive review. Today's announcement reflects our commitment to best practices and diversity on our Board and within our leadership in preparing for the next phases of the Company's growth."

About Pareteum Corporation: Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

