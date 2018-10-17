Pareteum Targets Growth in the Americas with New Hires

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM), a global cloud software company, has hired business development talent to reach new customers in the Americas: David Hess has been appointed vice president of sales for North America. David John has been named managing director of Latin America.

As business development strategist for North America, Hess joins Pareteum's executive level management to lead new business initiatives and contribute to the company's global customer base; as managing director in Latin America, John adds to a global sales team at Pareteum that will break new ground for the company in untapped markets.

"David Hess and David John join Pareteum as we are rocketing towards our growth goals as a global technology company," said Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer Hal Turner. "Hiring talent to expand our North America presence and connect into Latin America is the obvious step in acquiring new customers and new revenue that will ensure we exceed our targets."

Pareteum Chief Revenue Officer Rob Mumby said, "Hess has an excellent track record of performance in sales and business development, and his talents are already bearing fruit. He has the leadership Pareteum needs to grow in the North America market." Mumby added, "John brings strategic sales experience, political savvy, and a loaded rolodex to the team. Together, these two will bring new opportunities to Pareteum, and thereby the global community of customers we serve."

David Hess has held prominent positions as the former chief executive officer of Telia North America and chief operating officer of KDDI Global, bringing 20 years of success leading operations and sales in the telecommunication, cloud infrastructure, and managed service provider markets. David John has led delivery and operations globally as a strategic partner of AT&T, Vodafone, Telefonica, Telecom Italia, Oi, and Sprint. He has provided solutions to telecom carriers and multinational enterprises in public safety, smart city, and internet of things applications totaling billions in revenue.

About Pareteum Corporation:

Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is a rapidly growing Global Software Defined Cloud company with a mission to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through our Global Software Defined Cloud and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our Cloud platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers. All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's leading Global Software Defined Cloud, delivering award-winning mobile enablement, regardless of the user's location or network. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain, Singapore, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

