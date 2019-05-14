Pareteum to Host Pareteum Power, an Analyst & Investor Day, on May 28, 2019

NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM), a rapidly growing global cloud software communications platform company with a mission to connect every person and every(thing)TM, announced today that it will host Pareteum Power, an Analyst and Investor Day, in New York City on May 28, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET.

Pareteum's management team will provide updates on the Company's vision, new product offerings and growth strategies. The event will also include select Pareteum partners and customers.

Attendance is by invitation only and RSVPs are required to attend.

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com .

Media Inquiries

Press@pareteum.com

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:

Ted O'Donnell

Chief Financial Officer

+1 646 810 2182

InvestorRelations@pareteum.com

Michael Bloom

Investor Relations

michael.bloom@pareteum.com

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

Carrie Howes

Rayleigh Capital

European- Global IR

+1 416 837 0075

carrie@rayleighcapital.com

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pareteum.com

