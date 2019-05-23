Pareteum to Ring Opening Bell at Nasdaq

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM), a rapidly growing global cloud software communications platform company with a mission to connect every person and every(thing)TM, announced today that Hal Turner, Founder, Executive Chairman, Principal Executive Officer, will ring the Nasdaq stock market opening bell on Wednesday, May 29th at 9:30 am E.T., at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City. Pareteum employees, investors and customers will join Mr. Turner to celebrate the significant business transformation the Company has achieved over the past few years and the next phase of growth. The bell ringing will follow Pareteum Power, an Analyst and Investor Day, being held at Nasdaq's MarketSite in New York City on Tuesday, May 28th.

"Opening Nasdaq is a tremendous honor and a great opportunity for us to thank everyone who has supported us and helped us transform into a fast-growing and profitable SaaS and communications service provider," said Hal Turner, Founder, Executive Chairman, Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum. "Our unique service offering has reimagined the future of communications and we couldn't be more excited about the large market opportunity in front of us as we continue to make progress on our mission of 'connecting every person and everything'."

For a livestream of the ceremonies, please visit Nasdaq's MarketSite Webcam: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com .

