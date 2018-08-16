Pareteum Wins TMC 2018 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM), the rapidly growing Global Cloud Software company, delivering award winning mobile enablement solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the 2018 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award from TMC, a global, integrated media company recognized as the voice of the industry.

Pareteum's Global Software Defined Cloud (GSDC) combines a Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Software Solution with mobile services. Combining the software with mobile services creates a globally disruptive infusion for consumer, enterprise and OTT markets.

"Congratulations to Pareteum Corporation for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "TEUM Cloud + Connectivity is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available in 2018. I look forward to continued excellence from Pareteum Corporation in 2018 and beyond."

Hal Turner, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer at Pareteum, said, "It is a tremendous honor for Pareteum to be recognized by TMC as an industry innovator and market leader and for our Global Software Defined Cloud Solution to receive their coveted Product of the Year Award. Our Global Software Defined Cloud is delivering disruptive solutions to the CPaaS market. My TEUMates and I are laser focused on providing our customers with open mobility and open applications, everywhere. The strong TEUM of professionals we have assembled at Pareteum will continue to develop and innovate and we value this recognition from the industry."

For more than 20 years TMC has been recognizing industry innovation from technology companies in various categories. Award recipients are leaders in the industry and represent prominent players in the market.

About TMC



Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

About Pareteum Corporation:



Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is a rapidly growing Global Software Defined Cloud company with a mission to connect "every person and everything." Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through our Global Software Defined Cloud and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our Cloud platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers. All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's leading Global Software Defined Cloud, delivering award-winning mobile enablement, regardless of the user's location or network. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements:



Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

Pareteum Investor Relations Contacts:



Ted O'Donnell



Chief Financial Officer



(212) 984-1096



InvestorRelations@pareteum.com

Stephen Hart



Hayden IR



(917) 658-7878

Carrie Howes



Rayleigh Capital



Dubai- London



T UAE: +971 (0) 55 997 0427 | T UK: +44 (0) 870 490 5443 | T CAN: +1 416 900 3634

TMC Contact



Rebecca Conyngham



Marketing Manager



203-852-6800, ext. 287



rconyngham@tmcnet.com

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pareteum.com

