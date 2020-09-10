Pareteum's Chairman of the Board Mary Beth Vitale Named Most Influential Corporate Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a global cloud communications platform company, today announced that Mary Beth Vitale, Chairman of the Board of Pareteum, has been named one of the most influential leaders in the boardroom by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as part of their 2020 NACD Directorship 100™, an annual list of leading corporate directors and governance advocates.

Honorees will be featured in NACD Directorship magazine's annual list of The Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance, appearing in the magazine's November/December issue. The D100™ will also be recognized on the opening day of the NACD Virtual Summit 2020, October 12, and their profiles will be shared prominently with all 21,000 NACD members as well as with partner organizations and other key governance stakeholders. See www.NACDonline.org/D100 for more information about the NACD Directorship 100.

"Congratulations to Mary Beth Vitale on being named one of the most influential leaders in the boardroom by the National Association of Corporate Directors," said Bart Weijermars, Chief Executive Officer of Pareteum. "This recognition is well-deserved, and the entire Pareteum team is honored to have her exceptional leadership on our board."

The honorees represent a range of companies that include AMD, AT&T, Campbell Soup, Colgate–Palmolive, Delta Airlines, General Electric, General Motors, Intel, Marriott International, Merck, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon. The complete list of the 2020 NACD Directorship 100 is available at https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2020.

The 2020 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors and governance advocates in several categories, including attorneys, audit and risk professionals, board advisors, compensation experts, crisis communications experts, governance advisors, investors, media, members of the plaintiffs' bar, policy advisors, recruiters, and regulators and rule makers.

"This year's honorees have positively earned the recognition that these awards offer," said Peter R. Gleason, CEO of NACD. "Not only have they served their boards and the governance community well, but they have also provided inspirational examples of what effective, purposeful, and accountable governance during difficult, exceptional times truly means."

Nominees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high performance standards. An independent selection committee reviews the nominees' history of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles form a framework that encourages corporate governance excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

To learn more about the 2020 NACD Directorship 100, or to view past honorees, visit www.NACDonline.org/D100.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors ( NACD ) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org .

About Pareteum Corporation

Pareteum is an experienced provider of Communications Platform as a Service solutions. Pareteum empowers enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers with the freedom and control to create, deliver and scale innovative communications experiences. The Pareteum platform connects people and devices around the world using the secure, ubiquitous, and highly scalable solution to deliver data, voice, video, SMS/text messaging, media, and content enablement. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks arising from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We discuss many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions in Item 1A under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by our other filings with the SEC. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of the Company may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from the Company.

