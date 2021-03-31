Pareteum's New Technology Partnership with Reach Mobile Sets the Standard for Turnkey Mobile and Fixed Wireless Solutions in the New Era

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (OTC Pink Open Market: TEUM), a global cloud communications platform company, has partnered with Reach Mobile , a leading platform provider for turnkey wireless services, to further differentiate its Pareteum Experience Cloud. Leveraging Reach Mobile's cloud-native platform represents another key facet of Pareteum's global leadership in powerful mobility, customer engagement, analytics, and intelligence services over the world's largest unified global network. Working in tandem, the partners will rapidly accelerate the roll-out of MVNO services around the globe. This partnership leverages the best of both companies by expanding their joint global footprint and depicts the ease of integration across both cloud platforms.

Pareteum's partnership with Reach Mobile fortifies its MVNE leadership, laying a pathway for rapid digital transformation and emerging mobile and fixed wireless use cases among carrier and private networks around the globe. The move democratizes access to wireless networks in a fashion similar to the way in which Square replaced analog POS systems – and in turn enabled anyone, anywhere to conduct retail.

"Reach Mobile's Digital Operator Cloud is a strong complement to our existing portfolio," said Bart Weijermars, interim Chief Executive Officer of Pareteum Corporation. "Partnering with Reach will enable us to address demand for turnkey wireless services, while maintaining the rapid time-to-market and scalability our customers expect."

"We're excited to partner with Pareteum to provide a one-stop-shop for highly scalable billing, policy, catalog and data plan management, analytics and more," said Reach Mobile CEO Harjot Saluja. "The demand for turnkey wireless services within carrier and private network settings is exploding, and our platform offers a truly scalable end-to-end solution that positions both parties to support more use cases, globally."

For Pareteum, this new partnership has already been instrumental in signing a major new MVNO contract which is expected to be ready to launch services in the next 60 days.

About Pareteum Corporation

Pareteum is an experienced provider of Communications Platform as a Service solutions. Pareteum empowers enterprises, communications service providers, early-stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers with the freedom and control to create, deliver and scale innovative communications experiences. The Pareteum platform connects people and devices around the world using the secure, ubiquitous, and highly scalable solution to deliver data, voice, video, SMS/text messaging, media, and content enablement. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

About Reach Mobile

Reach Mobile's best-in-class B2B solution, Digital Operator Cloud , provides a turnkey platform to launch Mobile, Fixed Wireless, and Private Network services in a matter of days. Delivering a powerful front-end UX, back office functionality, and network integrations, the platform offers highly scalable modules for billing, policy, catalog management, data plan management, and layered security. Reach is integrated with 45+ mobile operators around the world and supports 5M daily active users and 40M monthly active users.

Ranked as the #1 consumer-rated mobile service on TrustPilot, Reach Mobile is the leading new-era wireless solutions provider for purpose-driven consumers and businesses. Recognized for its social impact, customer satisfaction, and signature Best Fit™ discount, Reach Mobile is an all-digital mobile service with a human touch. Reach believes that connectivity is a basic human right and helps bridge the Digital Divide by investing part of its revenue to turn on mobile service for women and students in need.

