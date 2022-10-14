Parexel Recognized by Frost & Sullivan with 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award

The award recognizes Parexel for delivering the best decentralized trial experience for customers through its capabilities, expertise, and patient recruitment and retention strategies

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global decentralized clinical trials (DCT) industry, Frost & Sullivan has recognized leading global clinical research organization (CRO) Parexel with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. Parexel combines in-house expertise, patient and caregiver insights, and cutting-edge technologies to plan, operationalize, and deliver DCTs for biopharmaceutical customers worldwide while ensuring the highest levels of patient safety. The company offers Phase I-IV clinical trial capabilities, integrated consulting expertise, and broad therapeutic expertise to accelerate new therapies for patients.

Parexel has earned a reputation of supporting its customers' path toward minimizing patient burden while accumulating real-time, accurate clinical trial data. It builds its DCT solutions by collaborating closely with a range of stakeholders and partners to evolve alongside market needs and trends. For example, Parexel's Patient Innovation Center optimizes patient recruitment strategies, enhances patient retention, and increases patient engagement by ensuring trials incorporate patients' perspectives as much as possible. This Patients-first approach covers three crucial phases of clinical trial planning and design:

Before every DCT study —Identify and address potential barriers that hinder participation and inclusion, including medical/scientific, logistical, and cultural/behavioral differences

—Identify and address potential barriers that hinder participation and inclusion, including medical/scientific, logistical, and cultural/behavioral differences During a DCT study —Assist patients with eConsent, home nursing, direct-to-patient drug shipments, and video-monitored dosing to simplify the process

—Assist patients with eConsent, home nursing, direct-to-patient drug shipments, and video-monitored dosing to simplify the process Post-study—Promptly support customers with getting crucial therapies into the market and facilitating early access to medicines

"Parexel's patient-focused strategies and approach to ensure every trial is inclusive exemplifies an authentic best practice DCT implementation," said Surbhi Gupta, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Senior Industry Analyst. "Its overall patients-focused approach offers immense value to existing and new customers, solidifying its reputation in the market."

Parexel's transparent, seamless, and frictionless approach and close relationships position it as a preferred provider. The company observes customers' pain points attentively and leverages insights to identify and explore growth opportunities.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the recipient's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

