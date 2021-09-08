ParFab Companies Announces Leadership Appointments To Accelerate Long-Term Business Goals

INOLA, Okla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ParFab Companies ("ParFab" or "the Company"), a U.S.-based, global leader in turnaround, general mechanical, fired heater, reformer, and fabrication services, today announced several appointments across its Leadership Team and Board of Directors that will enhance the Company's execution of its strategic initiatives and growth strategy. Jay A. Smith joined ParFab as its Chief Financial Officer on August 23, 2021, and Robert Kent, Mike McGinnis, and Chris Swinbank have been appointed to the ParFab Board of Directors.

As Chief Financial Officer, Jay A. Smith will accelerate ParFab's business goals and continue to build upon its strong financial foundation. With more than 20 years of international and domestic leadership experience, Smith understands the importance of developing and implementing business strategies globally to improve revenue streams. Most recently, Smith held the position of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Operational Leader at Xcaliber International, where he collaborated with the Board of Directors to establish business objectives, future revenue growth strategies and operational excellence. Smith has also held general manager, finance, and controller roles at OSECO, Inc. and Delphi Automotive.

Robert Kent is a seasoned industrials professional. His extensive knowledge of the industry and operations will enable ParFab to continuously improve its safe and effective execution of projects. Kent currently serves as President of REK Energy, an independent consulting company specializing in downstream refining, renewable fuels, and petrochemicals. Previously, Kent served in many roles at CITGO Petroleum Corporation, most recently as the Executive Vice President, Refining, and in prior engineering, management, and technical roles across Koch Industries and Chevron Corporation. Kent currently sits on the Boards of Tor Minerals and Sinclair Oil Corporation.

Mike McGinnis is an experienced board member and senior advisor, who will leverage his past experiences in spearheading organizations to operate to their fullest potential, ensuring ParFab continues to provide its customers with safe, high-quality solutions while maintaining operational excellence. McGinnis previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Brock Group, a leading provider of industrial specialty services. McGinnis held prior executive positions across a variety of companies including B&G Crane Service, XServ (which was acquired by Brock Group in 2007), among others. McGinnis has extensive Board experience, dating back more than 25 years, and currently holds Board memberships in Platform Partners LLC, and The Taurus Group. McGinnis also serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Texas Gulf Coast Chapter.

Chris Swinbank is a distinguished business leader. Swinbank brings a diverse perspective that will support ParFab in enhancing its environmental excellence and position the Company to exceed industry standards. Swinbank previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Board member of NRC Group, a global provider of environmental, compliance and waste management services. Prior to that, Swinbank served as Chief Executive Officer of Sprint Energy Services and in executive roles as founder and Chief Executive Officer of Triton Oilfield Services and co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Sprint Industrial Holdings, d/b/a Tidal Tank and Sprint Safety. Swinbank currently serves on the Board of Loan Star Disposal LP.

"Each of these appointments is a leader who will individually strengthen our company, bringing decades of experience, knowledge of our industry, problem solving capability, and ingenuity. Together, alongside the entire Leadership Team, Board, and talented ParFab employees, I am excited to welcome Jay, Mike, Robert, and Chris to ParFab, working alongside them as we continue investing in and growing our business," said Frank Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer of ParFab. "We look forward to learning and collaborating with them to continue excelling in the industries we serve, enabling us to meet and surpass the needs of each of our customers for years to come."

About ParFab

Headquartered in Inola, Oklahoma, ParFab Companies was founded in 2001 as a fabrication shop that manufactured heaters for the petroleum industry. Since its origins in manufacturing, it has grown into a diversified, multi-location company that is capable of capital projects, large-scale turnarounds, general mechanical operations, construction, equipment fabrication and more for the petrochemical, refining, renewable, syngas and energy industries.

