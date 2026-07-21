Parhelia and Sirona Dx Partner to Advance the Next Generation of Scalable Spatial Biology Research

Partnership combines Sirona Dx's technology-agnostic spatial biology expertise with Parhelia's Spatial Station platform to improve reproducibility, increase throughput, and reduce costs across spatial biology workflows.

ASHLAND, Ore. and PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parhelia Biosciences and Sirona Dx today announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the adoption of spatial biology in translational research, clinical trials, and precision health initiatives.

While spatial biology technologies have transformed researchers' ability to understand tissue architecture and cellular interactions, many workflows remain highly manual, costly, and difficult to scale. These challenges often limit reproducibility across laboratories and create barriers to broader clinical deployment.

Through this partnership, Sirona Dx and Parhelia will combine complementary expertise to address these limitations. Sirona Dx brings extensive experience across a wide range of spatial biology technologies, enabling researchers to select and optimize the right platform and assay for each application. Parhelia contributes the Spatial Station, a configurable automation platform designed to standardize complex spatial biology workflows, reduce hands-on effort, and improve consistency across studies and sites.

"Spatial biology has reached an inflection point where the next challenge is no longer simply generating data, it's generating high-quality, reproducible data at scale," said Nikolay Samusik, Chief Executive Officer of Parhelia Biosciences. "By combining Sirona's deep scientific expertise with the Spatial Station platform, we're helping laboratories and biopharma organizations deploy spatial biology workflows that are more efficient, more reproducible, and ultimately more accessible."

The collaboration will support a broad range of spatial biology applications, including cyclic immunofluorescence and imaging mass cytometry (IMC), spanning discovery research through clinical development. By integrating automation into sample preparation, assay execution, and imaging workflows, organizations can reduce operational variability while lowering the costs associated with large-scale spatial biology programs.

As a technology-agnostic spatial biology partner, Sirona Dx works across multiple leading spatial platforms and modalities. The partnership with Parhelia enables these workflows to be translated into standardized, automated processes that can be implemented consistently across research and clinical environments.

"Researchers and pharmaceutical organizations increasingly need workflows that can support both scientific rigor and operational scale," said Nasry Yassa, Chief Executive Officer of Sirona Dx. "Together with Parhelia, we are creating an integrated approach that helps clients maximize data quality while simplifying implementation across diverse spatial biology technologies."

The companies believe automation will play a critical role in bringing spatial biology into routine use for translational research, clinical trials, and precision medicine. By combining scientific expertise with scalable workflow infrastructure, Sirona Dx and Parhelia aim to establish a new standard for spatial biology execution—one that delivers greater reproducibility, higher throughput, and broader access to next-generation tissue analytics.

About Parhelia Biosciences

Parhelia Biosciences develops advanced laboratory automation platforms that enable scalable, reproducible biological workflows. Its Spatial Station platform integrates sample processing, assay automation, imaging, and workflow orchestration to help research and clinical organizations accelerate spatial biology programs.

Learn more at www.parheliabio.com.

About Sirona Dx

Sirona Dx is a leading provider of spatial biology and translational research services. With expertise spanning multiple spatial biology technologies and disease applications, Sirona helps biopharmaceutical and research organizations generate actionable insights from complex tissue samples and advance biomarker-driven programs within a GCLP and CLIA accredited laboratory.

Learn more at www.sironadx.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

For Parhelia Biosciences

Nikolay Samusik

6507146450

[email protected]

For Sirona Dx

Andrew Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE Parhelia Biosciences Corporation