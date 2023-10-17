Parhelia Biosciences Announces Successful Series A Funding Round

AUSTIN, Texas and ASHLAND, Ore., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parhelia Biosciences, the leader in sample preparation for tissue staining and spatial analysis, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Series A financing round. This milestone is a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to providing a single, modular solution for spatial biology sample preparation.

The Series A round saw participation from Rabbit Run Partners, Thielsen Capital, and prominent industry angels. This infusion of capital will accelerate the company's growth, allowing Parhelia Biosciences to expand its robust menu of spatial offerings, scale its support and commercial efforts, and pursue strategic collaborations.

"We're incredibly grateful for the confidence our customers, partners and investors have shown in our vision and our team. This funding will enable us to accelerate the execution of our go-to-market strategy," said Dr. Nikolay Samuisk, Co-founder and CEO of Parhelia Biosciences.

Parhelia Biosciences has made significant strides since its inception, with placements across leading academic institutions and biopharma.

The Series A funding underscores the market's confidence in Parhelia Biosciences' potential to transform and expand sample preparation for a wide menu of spatial protocols including those already supported – Phenocycler (formerly CODEX) and Phenoptics (formerly Opal), immunohistochemistry (IHC), hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining, RNAScope, immunofluorescence (including CYCIF), and imaging mass cytometry (IMC).

About Parhelia Biosciences:

Parhelia Biosciences is dedicated to providing auto-staining devices that are compact, affordable, flexible, and easy to use for staining automation. Parhelia's co-founders have been part of the Spatial Biology field since its inception and founded the company in 2019 to accelerate the adoption of spatial biology techniques through push-button automation while reducing reagent waste and assay variability.

