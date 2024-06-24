PARIC Holdings Acquires Corporate Concepts to Join its I3 Group

Along with Interior Investments and Intereum, Corporate Concepts will elevate the potential of people by creating dynamic environments

CHICAGO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PARIC Holdings, a family of companies dedicated to shaping the future of construction and design, today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based Corporate Concepts, one of the Midwest's largest contract furniture dealers. Through this strategic acquisition, Corporate Concepts will become part of PARIC's I3 Group, which also includes Chicago-based Interior Investments and Plymouth, Minnesota-based Intereum, acquired by PARIC in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Left to right: Jennifer Cusack, co-founder and CEO of Corporate Concepts; Matt Quinn, CEO of I3 Group; Larry Zerante, co-founder and president of Corporate Concepts

Together, the three companies - each recognized as a leading MillerKnoll Certified Dealer - create one innovation-focused, full-solution provider with cross-industry expertise in furnishings, walls, and audio-visual products.

"The experience Corporate Concepts brings perfectly complements our core competencies in workplace integration, and unifying its offering with those of Interior Investments and Intereum unlocks an incredible amount of value for our current and future clients," said Matt Quinn, CEO of I3 Group. "The workplace has taken on a new role in employees' lives. This acquisition expands our capabilities as we meet demand from organizations and their people to guide and define a new work experience – one that leverages technology, furnishings, and surroundings to create progressive environments that focus on flexibility, health and wellness, and inclusion."

Founded in 1983 and renowned for its expertise in corporate headquarters, professional service organizations, and industrialized construction via its partnership with DIRTT, Corporate Concepts curates full-floorplate solutions for corporate environments. The team has extensive experience in spec suites and building amenities, as well as educational and healthcare settings. Corporate Concepts and Interior Investments are Chicagoland's two largest MillerKnoll Certified Dealers, each having decades-long histories with the legacy brands – Corporate Concepts as a Knoll dealer and Interior Investments as a Herman Miller dealer – prior to Herman Miller acquiring Knoll in July 2021.

"From the very beginning, our vision was to provide tailored, innovative oﬃce solutions for working professionals of today and future generations," said Jennifer Cusack, co-founder and CEO of Corporate Concepts.

Larry Zerante, co-founder and president of Corporate Concepts added, "In joining with Interior Investments and Intereum as part of I3 Group, we are advancing our mission to ensure employees are empowered to get work done artfully and effectively by providing them with environments that keep pace with the evolving role of the workplace."

Corporate Concepts will continue to operate under its existing name for 90 days, then will join Interior Investments and Intereum as one unified company. Ryan Zerante, Corporate Concepts vice president of sales and operations, will take on the role of executive vice president within I3 Group's Illinois marketplace, assuring Corporate Concepts' clients of continuity and ongoing dedication to excellence.

"Our true strength is in our people and the integrated workplace solutions and white-glove level services they deliver," Quinn said. "We're excited to begin this next chapter with Corporate Concepts' expert team by our side to help us deliver dynamic environments for our clients across industries."

About PARIC Holdings:

PARIC Holdings is the parent company of several privately held building and design firms, including Cooperative Building Solutions, Henning Companies, Interior Investments, Intereum, and PARIC Corporation, a nationally ranked provider of construction services. Headquartered in St. Louis, PARIC Holdings provides talent, capital, and resources to support its portfolio of growing businesses.

About Interior Investments:

With offices in Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, and St. Louis, Interior Investments is a leading provider of contract furniture solutions, dedicated to transforming spaces into captivating, productive environments to work, heal, learn, and play. A MillerKnoll Certified Dealer, Interior Investments offers a wide range of services, including space transitions, workplace strategy, change management, space utilization, furniture selection, maintenance, delivery, installation, and warehousing.

About Intereum:

Intereum, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a MillerKnoll Certified Dealer known for transforming spaces by integrating technology, furniture, and architectural solutions to create tailored environments that empower people to do their best work. With a focus on hospitality-driven experiences through iconic, modern, and integrated solutions, Intereum strategically partners to deliver high-performing environments for working, learning, and healing.

About Corporate Concepts:

Since 1983, founder-led Corporate Concepts has consistently created long-term, rewarding relationships with Chicago's leading organizations, as well as the design and real estate communities. A steadfast, client-focused approach, paired with continual innovation and investments in people and technology, has grown Corporate Concepts into one of the largest furniture dealerships in the Midwest.

