Paris 2024 Connected Marathon Pour Tous Sets New Milestone with Record-Breaking Global Participation

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paris 2024 Connected Marathon Pour Tous has concluded with unprecedented success, affirming its status as a groundbreaking virtual event that united people worldwide. This innovative marathon allowed participants to run, row, or cycle at their own pace from everywhere in the world while joining a global celebration of fitness and unity.

Many of the participants used the Kinomap app to make their participation in this incredible event possible, from anywhere in the world. Kinomap was an Official Licensee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), organizing Paris 2024 connected sports challenges globally.

The event saw an incredible 473,156 finishers who completed at least 30 minutes of activity during the event window, marking an impressive 250 percent increase over the previous record for the longest connected race. Participants represented an astounding 186 countries, reflecting the event's appeal and inclusivity.

Of the total participants, 70 percent engaged in outdoor activities using Strava and the Connected Marathon Pour Tous app, while 30 percent chose indoor participation through Fitness Park gyms and Kinomap. Fitness Park reported 137,439 participants, who were mainly on Kinomap (the app was embedded on any Technogym console, just giving access to it in one click), underscoring the strong partnership between the event and fitness facilities.

"The Paris 2024 Marathon Pour Tous embodied the Olympic spirit of inclusivity, bringing people together from around the world to celebrate sport," said Philippe Moity, CEO of Kinomap. "It was a phenomenal success and we at Kinomap could not be prouder of our involvement."

Florent Lemaire, a virtual participant, shared his experience: "Thanks to the Kinomap application installed on the brand's connected devices, it was possible to run in front of immersive videos of the course. I chose from among the four courses on offer: two that last thirty minutes—the first evokes sporting anecdotes linked to the Olympic and Paralympic sites, while the second takes you past the capital's iconic monuments; the third allows you to run the last fifteen kilometers of the marathon; and the last is the full marathon."

Lemaire emphasized that the Connected Marathon Pour Tous provided access to the historic event virtually for those who could not gain an entry bib to the in-person Marathon Pour Tous, which was sought by hundreds of thousands.

"However, the organizers had come up with a solution to satisfy the many people who had been disappointed," he wrote. "If the experience is repeated in 2028, I'm already ready to hit the streets of Los Angeles and the Venice Beach boardwalk, in front of my screen!"

The Paris 2024 Connected Marathon Pour Tous has set a new standard in virtual sporting events by combining individual achievement with a collective spirit, making fitness accessible to all and showcasing the power of technology in bringing people together.

About Kinomap

Kinomap is an interactive training app for indoor cycling, running, and rowing. It is the world's largest geolocated video sharing platform, featuring thousands of videos from some of the most scenic tracks around the world. The app syncs with your cardio equipment, adapting to inclines and resistance depicted in the videos. Kinomap's mission is to connect people with picturesque and popular routes globally, offering a truly innovative exercise experience. Available in 15 languages, Kinomap boasts 370,000 miles of geolocated routes and more than 40,000 training videos across over 200 countries.

About the IOC Global Licensing program, as part of the Olympic Agenda 2020 + 5 initiatives the IOC has developed a global licensing program to strengthen and promote the Olympic brand globally, not only during the Olympic Games, but between the Games as well. The IOC's 3 core licensing programs include The Olympic Collection, which aims to engage a young and active audience through unique branded products including apparel, toys and games, bags, stationery items and sports equipment, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Collections, which celebrate each upcoming edition of the Games, such as Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28, and include a wide range of accessories, souvenirs, fan gear and apparel. Finally, the IOC global programs also include The Olympic Heritage collection that connects people with the art and designs of past editions of the Olympic Games with lifestyle and high-end products. Through the sale of official merchandise, collectibles and souvenirs, the Olympic licensing programs offer fans a tangible connection to the Olympic Games and the Olympic values. Check out the Olympic branded collections available online at the Olympic Shop ( shop.olympics.com ).

