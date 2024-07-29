Paris 2024 Olympics Head Surfing Judge Rich Pierce Visits Ameritocracy Studio on his Way to Tahiti

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed International Surfing Association (ISA) and Olympic judge Rich Pierce is set to join the 2024 Olympic Games in Tahiti. Before he departed, he shared his insights on the upcoming competition and the future of the sport in an exclusive interview on the Ameritocracy podcast companion show, Sidebar Conversations.

Ameritocracy podcast host Troy Edgar interviews Olympic Surfing Head Judge Rich Pierce in their L.A. studio on his way to the Paris 2024 Olympics Surfing competition in Tahiti Olympic Surfing Head Judge participates in Friday's Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony in Tahiti as the surfing competition begins on Saturday, July 27th.

Hosted by Troy Edgar, the interview dives deep into Pierce's journey to become a professional judge and his experience in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He outlined the demanding selection process and highlights of how judges, like surfers, need to prove themselves in various international contests.

Pierce talks about the extreme challenges of competing at Teahupo'o, shedding light on the immense pressure and dangerous conditions faced by Olympic surfers. He candidly discusses the high-stakes environment, including the ISA and the International Olympic Committee's recommendation for competitors to wear helmets due to the wave's hazardous nature.

The conversation extends beyond the competition itself. Pierce discusses the potential impact of the Olympics on the surfing industry, expressing optimism that it will ignite a global conversation regarding the importance of ocean preservation. "Watching my kids and friends' kids grow up in the ocean, and traveling around the world to remote destinations and actually seeing the impacts both good and bad that humans have on the marine environment, my hope is that this again will be a platform or a stage to create more awareness, and more ocean mindedness." Pierce says.

Host Troy Edgar said, "the Ameritocracy Podcast wishes Team USA the best of luck as they pursue their dreams of success and achievement at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

The Ameritocracy Podcast and Sidebar Conversations can be found on YouTube and all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Goodpods, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and Spotify. New episodes are released every Monday. For more information, visit www.troyedgar.com.

Contact: Sarah Harwood

Prospect House Media

503-997-0409

[email protected]

SOURCE Prospect House Media