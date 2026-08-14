Paris Baguette Expands Their Growing Footprint with a New Café Opening in Georgetown on August 14

David Lee set to open his Paris Baguette café at 1314 West University Ave.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette and franchise owners Saige & David Lee are proud to announce the opening of the newest bakery café at 1314 W. University Ave., Georgetown, Texas, on August 14. The new bakery café will bring Paris Baguette's signature assortment of artisan pastries, cakes, breads, and handcrafted beverages to the Georgetown community. With more than 4,000 locations worldwide and 300+ bakery cafés operating across North America, the brand continues to expand its footprint, with multiple locations in development. The established and growing concept is rapidly strengthening its presence in key markets.

For Lee, opening a Paris Baguette café is the realization of a longtime entrepreneurial dream. After building a successful career in the corporate world with a focus on retail operations, Lee wanted to own a business that would allow him to make a meaningful impact in his community. Having been a loyal Paris Baguette customer for more than two decades, the brand has been part of his life through everyday coffee breaks, twisted donuts, and celebration cakes shared with family and friends. Inspired by the brand's exceptional quality, artisan craftsmanship, and vision for growth, he chose to bring Paris Baguette to Georgetown to introduce a unique French-inspired bakery café experience unlike anything else in the area.

"Our vision is to create more than just a bakery café," Lee said. "We want to build a warm, welcoming place where guests can enjoy exceptional pastries, artisan coffee, and outstanding hospitality while creating lasting memories with family and friends. We are excited to introduce something truly unique to Georgetown and become a trusted destination where our community can gather, celebrate special occasions, and enjoy everyday moments together."

The Georgetown café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 28th in the state of Texas. Paris Baguette plans to reach 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and is expanding through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in bringing people together over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see David bring this to life in his local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know David will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship, and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

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SOURCE Paris Baguette