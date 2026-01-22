Paris Baguette Hits Record 77 Café Openings in 2025, Prepares for 400th North American Location

The global bakery café franchise climbs Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, breaks ground on $200M Texas facility, and welcomes new COO Zac Sulma.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the global bakery café franchise with over 4,000 locations around the world, closed 2025 with incredible momentum, marking their most successful year to date. With 77 new bakery cafés opened, including a new record of fourteen in December alone, 101 leases signed, and nearly 300 development agreements signed, Paris Baguette has laid the foundation for an unprecedented 2026, and continues on the trajectory to and beyond 1,000 North American locations by 2030.

Paris Baguette's momentum in 2025 was further validated by strong industry recognition. The brand was ranked No. 29 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500® , earning the No. 1 spot in the bakery café category, a significant jump from No. 42 overall the previous year. Paris Baguette was also recognized on the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurants Report , ranking No. 112 and climbing more than 20 positions year-over-year, underscoring the brand's sustained sales growth, operational strength, and expanding footprint across North America.

Adding to the momentum, Paris Baguette broke ground on its first North American manufacturing facility in Burleson, Texas , a strategic investment in the brand's infrastructure designed to support long-term scalability and growth.

In late 2025, Paris Baguette also welcomed Zac Sulma as Chief Operating Officer, bringing extensive hospitality and multi-unit leadership experience to support the franchise's scalable growth. In his role, Sulma will focus on enhancing operational processes and strengthening franchisee support across the system.

In addition to their footprint growth, Paris Baguette's financial health remains strong with over five consecutive years of positive comparable sales growth. As they grow both in size and impact, it's clear Paris Baguette has maintained their unique experience and continues to resonate deeply with the communities they enter.

"Reflecting on the past year, it's clear that, while we're opening doors, we're also building the heart of the community," said CEO Darren Tipton . "Reaching nearly 80 new café openings and celebrating our 250th location were two major wins for us, but I'm especially proud of our people. All of our successes are a result of the people behind Paris Baguette, and they prove that we're operating with more heart and focus than ever before."

The momentum built in 2025 serves as a springboard for continued success through 2026. Paris Baguette is on track to open their 400th North American bakery café this year, a result of 150 planned openings. This ambitious roadmap includes expansion into 10 new U.S. states, Canadian provinces, and territories.

While the numbers paint a picture of rapid growth, Tipton remains committed to expansion fueled by Paris Baguette's core values.

"We're heading into 2026 from a position of incredible strength, supported by an enhanced infrastructure and a pipeline that shows no signs of slowing down," Tipton said. "Our focus remains on nourishing the communities we serve and spreading joy with each interaction, and we look forward to our continued growth with franchise partners who share our priorities."

