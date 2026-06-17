The beloved neighborhood bakery-café launches limited-time offerings inspired by the nation's sweetest celebrations plus a chance to win an unforgettable historic getaway.

MOONACHIE, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From backyard barbecues to Fourth of July gatherings and lively watch parties, this season is packed with reasons to celebrate. As the nation marks its 250th Birthday, Paris Baguette is introducing a limited-time lineup of treats inspired by the classic flavors and patriotic spirit that define an all-American summer.

Paris Baguette Launches Red, White and Blue Lineup to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday

"The 250th Birthday of the United States is a once-in-a-generation celebration, and we're proud to be part of it," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "This collection was inspired by the spirit of gathering, community, and celebration that defines both summer and this historic milestone. We're excited to give our guests new ways to celebrate together, one sweet moment at a time."

Red, White and Berry Sweet

Bursting with patriotic colors and celebratory decor, these offerings are made for every star-spangled moment from summer cookouts and spontaneous get-togethers to gatherings with friends and loved ones:

Stars & Stripes Berry Trifle Cake: Available for online pre-order beginning June 22 and in cafés nationwide July 1 through July 5, this shareable centerpiece features three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with soft cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries, topped with additional berries and patriotic star décor

Available without the star decor as the Summer Berry Trifle Cake outside of the July 1 through July 5 timeframe



Red, White & Blue Mochi Donut: Available through July 19, Paris Baguette's festive chewy mochi donut is dipped in white chocolate, drizzled with strawberry icing and topped with blue sugar sprinkles

Watermelon Sweet Cream Energy Infusion: Available through August 25, this refreshing beverage features Red Bull® Watermelon topped with Paris Baguette's signature sweet cream and finished with blue sugar sprinkles for a vibrant pick-me-up all summer long

An All-American Escape Giveaway

To mark America's biggest milestone in 250 years, Paris Baguette and Red Bull® are partnering to give one lucky guest the chance to experience a piece of American history firsthand with an unforgettable getaway to Colonial Williamsburg!*

From June 26 through July 4, guests can enter the Paris Baguette Instagram giveaway for the chance to win a trip for four to Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, including round-trip airfare, a three-night hotel stay, luggage for four, $1,000 in local restaurant gift cards, tickets to Colonial Williamsburg and Busch Gardens, a Paris Baguette gift card and swag bag.

Guests can enter through Instagram beginning on June 26 by following @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram, liking the giveaway post and their tagging travel companions.

More Milestones, More PB Rewards

Whether bringing dessert to a backyard barbecue or fueling up for a long summer road trip, PB Rewards members can enjoy exclusive bonus points and offers throughout summer, including:

6/12-7/17: Free Points Fridays: Earn 50 bonus points with any in-café purchase** or online order every Friday through 7/17

6/19 & 6:25: Match-Day Exclusives: Score $5 off any purchase of $20 or more

6/29 - 7/19: Boursin Cheese Challenge: Purchase any three Boursin Cheese products for 50 bonus points

7/9 - 7/19: Quarter Finals Challenge: Purchase any 8 pastries between 7/9 through 7/19 and earn 100 bonus points

7/20 - 8/16: S'mores Challenge: Purchase any five s'more products for 50 bonus points

7/20 - 8/16: Summer Offer Bank:

$5 cake slice or tart $2 off any salad, sandwich or wrap $3 medium latte or cold brew $3 medium fresh mint lemonade or lemonade refresher Free pastry with any beverage purchase



Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE*** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.com/rewards.

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal U.S. residents age 18+. Giveaway ends 7/4/2026 at 11:59 PM ET. Winner will be contacted only by @parisbaguette_usa. Trip must be completed by 10/1/2026. Instagram account must be public for bonus entry to be valid. Void where prohibited. This giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram.

**Purchase required. Limit 50 points per PB Rewards member per Friday.

***Valid for first-time PB Rewards members who sign up in the mobile app. One welcome reward is granted per member and per device.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

CONTACT:

Daniela Olazabal

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette