Paris Baguette Partners with City Harvest to Fight Hunger in New York City Through Daily Food Donations

Paris Baguette locations across the five boroughs will join City Harvest's food donation program beginning this month to help feed millions of New Yorkers in need

MOONACHIE, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , your neighborhood bakery café, has today announced a partnership with City Harvest , New York's first and largest food rescue organization, to combat hunger and food insecurity in New York City. Paris Baguette cafés in the New York City area will now provide a daily donation of surplus food to City Harvest, including fresh pastries, sandwiches, produce, and more.

Paris Baguette joins a vast network of New York City foodservice establishments that support City Harvest through surplus food donations. This year, City Harvest will donate an estimated 77 million pounds of fresh, nutritious food and deliver it to food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners and City Harvest Mobile Markets across the five boroughs.

"We are proud to team up with City Harvest to support their mission to fight hunger in New York City by rescuing and delivering fresh, nutritious food to millions of New Yorkers," said Nick Scaccio, Vice President of Operations at Paris Baguette. "As a neighborhood bakery café, we are dedicated to supporting and uplifting the communities we serve, and we believe everyone should have access to delicious and nutritious meals. We look forward to providing daily food donations at our numerous partner cafés to continue to support City Harvest's critical mission."

"We are thrilled to add several Paris Baguette locations to our growing list of foodservice supporters who help to drive City Harvest's mission forward every single day through food donations," said Lesha Ingram, Donor Relations and Supply Chain Manager at City Harvest. "Our partners play an essential role in helping feed millions of New Yorkers each year, and we are thrilled to welcome Paris Baguette to our roster of fantastic partners across the city."

Paris Baguette's participation in City Harvest's food donation program continues the brand's longstanding mission to serve local communities through charitable programs and initiatives through their Love Baked In program. To learn more about the Paris Baguette visit www.ParisBaguette.com .

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, collecting perfectly good food that would otherwise go to waste to help feed the millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. In over 40 years serving New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity, we have rescued more than one billion pounds of fresh, nutritious food and delivered it—free of charge—to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets® across the five boroughs. This year, we will rescue and distribute more than 77 million pounds of nutritious food to our neighbors in need. By redirecting that food to families, we will also prevent the equivalent of more than 20 million kilograms of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere. Named one of America's Top 100 Charities by Forbes, City Harvest also works alongside our community partners to build their capacity, expand nutrition education, and advocate for systems change through effective public policy. Since our founding in 1982, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org .

