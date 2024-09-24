Paris Baguette Partners with Lunchbox to Modernize Catering Across All 180+ Locations

Paris Baguette set to launch catering and back-end management tools, partnering with Lunchbox in a nationwide rollout. Post this

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Paris Baguette's expansion strategy, scaling the brand to meet growing customer demand for convenient, high-quality catering options. By integrating Lunchbox's catering solutions with its existing order management solutions, Paris Baguette will provide guests with a seamless and cohesive ordering experience—whether they're catering for a small to mid-size group, or hosting a larger event. This initiative will also streamline operations for franchisees, connecting all aspects of digital ordering and catering into one unified POS system—providing scalable sales solutions to local catering teams.

"Partnering with Lunchbox is a game-changer for Paris Baguette," said Darren Tipton, CEO of Paris Baguette North America. "As we continue to grow and innovate, it's crucial that we provide our guests with a seamless experience across all touchpoints. Lunchbox's technology will enable us to enhance our catering capabilities, offering our guests the same high-quality experience they expect from our in-cafe and online services."

The integration will bring a fully branded, user-friendly online catering interface to all Paris Baguette locations, supporting the brand's mission to make the catering experience as delightful and effortless as possible. Franchisees will benefit from a streamlined operational flow, from order placement to fulfillment, all within a single, integrated system.

The partnership will allow Paris Baguette to tap into Lunchbox's core products:

Catering: Order management solutions, reporting, and online ordering interface that generates $500+ check averages and an average of +28% yearly sales growth.

Marketing CRM: Automated email, guest segmentation, 50+ customer data points, and guest profiles will enable the brand to execute campaigns that drive revenue growth.

Call Center & Delivery Dispatch: Fully integrated call center and dispatching solution that aggregates all major driver services, as well as leading white-glove catering delivery solution, DeliverThat, with a network of over 25k drivers nationwide.

"We're excited to partner with Paris Baguette and bring our suite of catering solutions to such a beloved brand," said Stefan Hertzberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Lunchbox. "Our goal is to empower Paris Baguette to deliver a unified, powerful catering experience that aligns with their brand values and growth objectives. We look forward to supporting their continued success as they expand their catering services across the country."

About Lunchbox: Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for enterprise restaurant chains, enabling them to scale their digital presence efficiently. With a suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and an Open API platform, Lunchbox empowers over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. For more information, visit www.lunchbox.io .

About Paris Baguette: Paris Baguette is a global bakery-café concept known for its delightful assortment of pastries, cakes, and breads, alongside savory sandwiches and salads. With over 4,000 locations worldwide and a rapidly expanding presence in the United States, Paris Baguette is committed to delivering joy through its wide array of high-quality offerings. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com .

