Paris Baguette to Attend Multi-Unit Franchising Conference 2026 Following Record-Breaking Year of Expansion

After opening 77 cafés and awarding nearly 300 more in 2025, the global bakery café franchise will connect with high-growth multi-unit owners and drive innovation and alignment throughout the system.

MOONACHIE, N.J., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of remarkable growth in 2025, including 77 new cafés opened and nearly 300 more awarded, Paris Baguette, the global franchise with over 290 cafés across the U.S., will attend the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference March 24-27. As they continue to grow, Paris Baguette has remained committed to upholding the highest standards throughout the system, from initial franchisee onboarding to the in-café guest experience. MUFC represents another key opportunity for the brand to continue this growth and collaboration.

"As a growing brand, it's essential that we remain connected throughout our system and with other leaders in the industry," said CEO Darren Tipton. "MUFC gives us an opportunity to continue building on our momentum, nurture collaboration both among our teams and with the broader multi-unit community, and highlight Paris Baguette as a leader in the industry and a prime opportunity for skilled multi-unit owners looking to grow their portfolios."

Over the course of the conference, Paris Baguette owners and leadership will have opportunities to hear from experts, gain new perspectives and weigh in on key topics for multi-unit franchisees. Topics include the guest experience, the meaning of value and service for today's employees and consumers, financing for growth, and operations and profitability strategies.

For Paris Baguette, which has emphasized franchisee engagement, support, and alignment as they grow, these conversations, workshops, and networking opportunities are another way to support healthy, long-term growth.

"The people behind Paris Baguette are what make us who we are," Tipton said. "Continuing to emphasize that personal aspect and leaning into a franchise-first model that recognizes the value of a clear, cohesive culture and a supported, satisfied franchisee base will be a key factor in our ongoing success."

In addition to strategic alignment across multiple levels of the Paris Baguette franchise system, Paris Baguette will also be hosting a booth at #2125 and #2123 to showcase their model, growth opportunities for prospective franchise owners, and hand out free samples.

With strong momentum across North America and a format built for growth, Paris Baguette continues to stand out for entrepreneurs seeking a bakery café brand with both scale and neighborhood appeal.

The Paris Baguette team will be available to discuss their industry-leading support, elevated café design, and growth opportunities across the country.

For more information, visit the Paris Baguette team at Booth #2125 and #2123 or email [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE:

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 290 locations in markets across North America, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers, and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette