Paris Baguette Unveils Showstopping Cakes for Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving Celebrations.

Throughout November, guests can choose from Paris Baguette's full assortment of cakes, including four seasonal fall cakes sure to be the centerpiece of every Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving get-together

MOONACHIE, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking to be the hero of their Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving celebrations this month, Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, is offering up an elevated take on the most important aspect of the November holidays, dessert. Handcrafted on-site by Paris Baguette's expert bakers and cakers, these exquisite cakes are guaranteed to impress, so you can spend less time baking and more time celebrating.

In addition to Paris Baguette's signature lineup of cakes, new fall-themed seasonal cakes are available at cafés nationwide from November 1 to November 28, including:

  • Pumpkin Spice-Mocha Chiffon Cake: Chocolate chiffon cake soaked with espresso syrup, layered with pumpkin spice soft cream and white chocolate crisp pearls, topped with caramel sauce and chocolate curls.

  • Caramel-Pecan Soufflé Cheesecake: Light and fluffy soufflé cheesecake topped with pecans in a cinnamon caramel sauce and finished with caramel soft cream.

  • Cookie Butter Crunch Layer Cake: Layers of cookie butter soft cream between vanilla sponge with cookie butter pieces and crisp pearls.

  • Pistachio-Raspberry Trifle Cake: Vanilla sponge cake filled with pistachio soft cream, raspberry preserves, and white chocolate crisp pearls, topped with a pistachio macaron and fresh raspberries.

Doubling your rewards points is easy as cake. Every Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving cake purchased from 11/1 through 11/22 will earn double points for Paris Baguette Rewards members.

Paris Baguette also offers a full range of menu items that are perfect for any Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving celebration including the seasonal Cranberry Pecan Baked Brie pastry, baguettes, salads and more. Visit ParisBaguette.com to view the full menu and for a list of café locations.

To stay in the loop on future offers and delicious menu updates, be sure to follow along on social at @parisbaguette_usa. Visit ParisBaguette.com or download the Paris Baguette app to join Paris Baguette Rewards or to find a list of locations.

About Paris Baguette
With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit https://www.parisbaguette.com/.

CONTACT: 
Kiley Harris 
t: (781) 559-0454 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Paris Baguette

