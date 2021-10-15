Paris-Based Natural Language Processing and AI Automation Startup Expands Globally with New York City Headquarters

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yseop , a pioneer in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and world-leading AI software company, today announced the expansion of its global operations in the U.S. Following the company's strong sales performance within the European market, Yseop CEO Emmanuel Walckenaer, has relocated to New York to lead the opening and expansion of the company's first international office. With over 50,000 users around the world, the company is planning for aggressive growth within the U.S.

The new office, strategically located in New York's midtown district, puts the growing team at the heart of the largest central business district in the world. Just a few minutes' walk to Midtown South, Yseop joins the list of many prominent companies located in the Silicon Alley, New York City's high-tech sector in the Flatiron District.

Emmanuel joined Yseop as CEO in 2017, leading the company's growth and vision to bring the benefits of automation and NLP to enterprise companies globally. He brings over 25 years of international experience in high-tech service and business development. Commenting on the company's recent global expansion, Emmanuel explained, "Yseop has always been an exciting company, but we can now truly call ourselves a global startup. Having a presence in New York's central Midtown district is a destination that many European companies never make a reality. To expand here so quickly is a testament to our rapidly growing customer base across Europe and the U.S., the global impact of our automation and NLP solutions and, of course, the incredible Yseop team."

Yseop's U.S. expansion is driven by the high demand for the company's flagship product, Augmented Analyst, amongst a variety of industries ranging from finance and insurance to pharmaceutical and cosmetics. Yseop's Augmented Analyst is a Natural Language Processing AI Platform that uses the latest artificial intelligence technology to automatically transform massive amounts of data into streamlined analysis reports that are easily digested by humans. Thanks to Yseop's off-the-shelf offering, enterprise organizations can immediately increase productivity and reduce costs while employees can focus on creating more added value for their business.

Further solidifying the company's dedication to innovation in NLG, Yseop won the "Best Enterprise AI Product" award at 2021 The Technical Analyst Awards. This prestigious award highlights the impact of innovation and is the only award devoted to technical analysis research, data and trading software for the institutional market. Highly regarded within the financial markets, the Awards attract participation from hundreds of banks, research houses and software companies across the globe.

About Yseop

YSEOP is an international company specializing in artificial intelligence and is a pioneer in natural language processing (NLP) technology. Yseop's expertise lies in data analysis, machine learning and language technologies. Its industry-leading Augmented Analyst Natural Language Processing AI Platform supports enterprise no-code applications for business users. The Augmented Analyst analyses enterprise data and delivers insight automation that empowers the workforce, specifically for its Augmented Financial Analyst and Augmented Medical Writer solutions.

Founded in Lyon, with headquarters in Paris, Yseop works with clients across Europe and the United States. It is rapidly expanding globally, providing enterprise-level automation solutions for some of the world's largest companies, including in finance (Credit Agricole, SG, Moody's, BNP Paribas), pharmaceuticals (Sanofi), and the technology sector (Oracle). It also partners with strategic consulting and integration firms including CapGemini, Accenture, and LTI, who support the deployment and adoption of Yseop's NLP technology.

