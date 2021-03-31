Paris Hilton Hopes 2021 Will Be A R3SET Year For Everyone

As shared through the documentary, her past left Paris with several personal struggles. While the causes may be specific to her, we can all relate. Paris has recurring sleep issues. Paris is overwhelmed by her hectic schedule. Paris is working to balance her personal and professional lives. Layer on top of this a global pandemic that affects our families, our careers, and all other aspects of our lives. For Paris, 2020 was the year to make a change; to conquer stress, find balance, and move forward creating and inspiring positive change.

"2020 was a tough year for everyone, in so many unimaginable ways. I decided 2021 was going to be my reset year. I was going to share my full story, confront my past and begin to conquer the stressors that have impacted me every day," said Hilton. "I was introduced to R3SET on a photo shoot last year. I was exhausted and stressed out. R3SET has become my secret weapon in managing stress. It works for me. I feel more focused during the day and sleep better at night. With the results and my renewed focus on self-care and wellness, I contacted the R3SET team and got involved to share R3SET with everyone."

Hilton joins the R3SET team as an investor and executive team member with a role on the company's Board.

R3SET, focused 100% on stress solutions, was launched in the spring of 2020. R3SET's approach to stress support is not to extinguish, but to conquer stress holistically. This unique product balances your body's natural response to make stress less stressful.*

The physical and emotional effects of stress can affect three main body systems: nervous, endocrine and immune. When a person is stressed, these systems that normally work in harmony are thrown off balance which can lead to both chronic physical and emotional effects if the stress persists. In one capsule, R3SET combines a unique blend of natural and active botanicals carefully chosen to provide the most complete stress solution by supporting the balance of these systems.*

"We developed R3SET to help people better master their stress by helping the human body maintain a healthy balance," shared Dr. Eric First, Co-Founder of R3SET and a Fellow of the American Institute of Stress. "We are very proud that R3SET has helped Paris and we look forward to working with her to help more people conquer their stress."

R3SET currently offers two products, CALM and UNWIND. R3SET CALM helps you stay calm to focus on your day,* and R3SET UNWIND helps you fall and stay asleep at night.* According to a R3SET in-home use survey1, three out of four people felt calmer and slept better after using R3SET.

For more information, please view the website at www.r3set.com , or join the social media conversation on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @getR3SET.

ABOUT R3SET ®

R3SET is botanical stress supplement that helps make stress less stressful. R3SET works on the three body systems that are most impacted by stress – nervous, endocrine, and immune – to provide the most complete stress solution.* R3SET's mission is to empower people to master their own stress by providing a holistic toolkit of scientifically validated non-stigmatizing products, techniques, education and services. R3SET was formulated by stress experts using twelve natural and active botanicals collectively backed by more than 200 scientific studies. R3SET is proudly manufactured in the USA, vegan, gluten-free, GMO-free, melatonin-free, caffeine-free, and made with natural colors. For more information, please visit www.r3set.com.

*Ingredients sourced from Nature's Medicine Cabinet™. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

ABOUT PARIS HILTON

One of today's most recognizable entrepreneurs and international influencers, Paris Hilton is a pioneer in reality television and an innovator in social media and celebrity branding.

Since starring in "The Simple Life," Hilton has built a global empire as an influencer, DJ, designer, recording artist, philanthropist, host, actress, model and New York Times best-selling author. In 2006, she created Paris Hilton Entertainment, a multi-billion-dollar company consisting of 45 branded stores, 19 product lines and 27 fragrances, which have surpassed over $4 billion in revenue. In 2001, Variety declared Paris Hilton as a "Billion Dollar Entrepreneur" in recognition of her successful business and global brand.

Hilton debuted "This Is Paris," her critically acclaimed YouTube Originals documentary on her life, which has garnered nearly 20 million views to date. Hilton has used her voice and dedicated her platform and resources to supporting Breaking Code Silence, the organization created to affect change in the industry, and eradicate the abuse of children in systemically abusive institutions.

Hilton recently partnered with iHeartRadio to launch her "This is Paris" podcast and will continue to expand podcast production through her company London Audio. As an investor, she is committed to supporting and investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs positively impacting the world at companies such as Daily Harvest, R3SET, Good Catch, Zen Water, Podz, among others. In addition, Hilton launched her new production banner Slivington Manor Entertainment, which will develop long-form content for television, streaming services, and emerging platforms. She has signed an exclusive two-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television to develop, executive produce and star in original unscripted television programming on behalf of the studio.

1 R3SET, "Performance & Acceptability of R3SET Regimen in Managing Stress," In Home Use Survey, 2020, Princeton Consumer Research, Princeton, NJ

For more information, please contact CURICH WEISS. James Curich Stephanie Anger [email protected] [email protected] 917-868-0198 602-405-1539

SOURCE R3SET