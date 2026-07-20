Paris-Planet Is Back with a Fresh New Way to Explore Paris

MONTREAL, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning a trip to Paris just got a little easier.

Paris-Planet has officially relaunched with a completely redesigned website that helps travelers discover and book some of Paris's best museums, attractions, tours, and local experiences in one place.

The new site was built for people who want to spend less time jumping between dozens of websites and more time getting excited about their trip. Whether it's your first visit to Paris or your fifth, Paris-Planet brings together the experiences that make the city unforgettable.

"We wanted to build the kind of website we would actually use ourselves," said Chaz Desousa, founder of Paris-Planet. "There are so many incredible things to see in Paris, but planning a trip can quickly become overwhelming. Our goal was to make discovering and booking experiences simple, inspiring, and enjoyable."

Visitors can browse everything from famous landmarks and museums to food tours, river cruises, walking tours, family activities, and seasonal events. Along with tickets and experiences, the site also features destination guides, travel tips, and ideas for making the most of every day in Paris.

The relaunch also includes a faster website, improved navigation, and a mobile-friendly design, making it easy for travelers to plan before they leave home or while they're already exploring the city.

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Paris remains one of the world's most visited destinations, welcoming millions of visitors every year. Paris-Planet was created to help those travelers spend less time searching and more time experiencing everything the city has to offer.

About Paris-Planet

Paris-Planet is an online travel guide and booking platform focused exclusively on Paris. The website helps visitors discover museums, attractions, tours, activities, and unique local experiences while making trip planning simple and enjoyable.

For more information, visit www.paris-planet.com.

SOURCE Paris-Planet