Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA Launches New Summer Camps

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Academy USA Soccer Camps, today announced the launch of new summer camps at top-notch facilities throughout Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and Virginia.

Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA Soccer Camps provide young soccer players, ages 6 to 14, with top-quality coaching applying the world-class Paris Saint-Germain training methods. This program is delivered by an adult staff and will include professional coaches that have been trained to teach the Paris Saint-Germain methodology.

"Paris Saint-Germain represents one of the finest youth development platforms in the world," said Rick Jacobs, former head coach of perennial National Champion, St. Benedict's Prep, and current GM of Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA Soccer Camps in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and Virginia.

The camps give novice and intermediate players, as well as seasoned athletes and budding stars, the opportunity to train like the pros. Professional evaluations, for players at every skill level, provide constructive feedback for furthering skill development and personal growth. Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA camp coaches communicate Paris Saint-Germain's soccer philosophy, as well as the authentic delivery of their values, further fueling the passion of young soccer players. Jacobs stated, "We're thrilled to be able to provide this unforgettable experience for the young boys and girls that will be immersed in the culture that is Paris Saint-Germain!"

The summer camp training program is designed to enhance a player's natural progression of skills, through the pillars of the game that include: technique, tactics, strength and conditioning, and the fun of competing with a "winning spirit." In addition to these specific soccer skills, Paris Saint-Germain Academy soccer campers are shaped into better players and teammates, while being exposed to the character traits of knowledgeable and resilient players. Included in Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA Soccer Camps is a pathway into a global network that provides access to unique opportunities, special events and more.

Enrollment officially opens in late January 2020. For more information on camp and to join our mailing list, please visit psgacademysoccercampsusa.com.

About Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA Soccer Camps

Premier soccer camps for boys & girls ranging from ages 6 – 14, will provide players of all skill levels an opportunity to improve their game and be immersed in the Paris Saint-Germain philosophy of play. This unequalled soccer experience will follow Paris Saint-Germain training programs and methodology to develop age-appropriate technical skills and tactical understanding, while increasing player's overall confidence. Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA coaches are highly experienced in youth soccer and possess UEFA coaching licenses or US equivalent. To learn more, visit psgacademysoccercampsusa.com.

