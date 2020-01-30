Paris Saint-Germain Teams Up With Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform CoinCasso

KRAKOW, Poland, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Saint-Germain and cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinCasso have joined forces in a multi-year international partnership, with the virtual currency giant becoming an Official Partner of the Parisian club in all markets outside of France.

CoinCasso is a blockchain specialist and will now be in a position to capitalise on Paris Saint-Germain's high profile in its key regions of Europe, Asia and the USA, where the company is hoping to establish itself as a benchmark platform.

"The cryptocurrency exchange market is both young and innovative," said Luke Ozimski, Founder and CEO of CoinCasso. "We are delighted to be one of the first specialists to reach out to the general public and team up with one of the most popular football clubs in the world. Paris Saint-Germain is an innovator, having been one of the first to engage with blockchain players back in 2018. Together we share a leading position that will allow us to showcase the quality of our service around the world."

"We are delighted to welcome CoinCasso into the Paris Saint-Germain partner family," said Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain. "The club continually strives to be an innovation leader and we are monitoring the development of cryptocurrency very closely, along with its potential to further enhance the experience enjoyed by our supporters across the world. This partnership with CoinCasso will allow Paris Saint-Germain to further strengthen its position in this market."

A cryptocurrency exchange platform available for the general public and professionals, CoinCasso offers a new way of using digital currencies, among them in the future the purchase of real goods. These services are available online, and a mobile app is also currently under development.

