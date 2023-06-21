Parisi Vending Unveils New Website, Featuring Fun Machines, Gum and Candy, and Plush Prizes for Unmatched Vending Experience

OCEANSIDE, N.Y., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parisi Vending, a trusted leader in the amusement and bulk vending industries, is delighted to announce the launch of its new website, inviting customers to embark on an exciting journey filled with delightful vending experiences. The revamped platform showcases our commitment to offering innovative vending solutions that bring joy to the world's children and proven profits to our customers.

With a rich history in amusement and bulk vending and a satisfied customer base across the United States, Parisi Vending takes pride in delivering top-quality vending machines and merchandise with a wide range of offerings. From classic gumballs and bulk candy to plush products, toys, and novelties, our merchandise selection caters to diverse preferences, ensuring customer satisfaction and repeat business.

As a reliable vending machine operator, Parisi Vending offers state-of-the-art equipment at no cost to you, enabling businesses to boost revenue without upfront investment. Moreover, our private label machines provide an opportunity for stores to showcase their brand and enhance customer loyalty.

With operations covering the entire United States, Parisi Vending guarantees nationwide service and support, ensuring a seamless vending experience for clients.

For more information, please visit our newly launched website at www.parisivending.com or contact us at: Parisi Vending Company, 3401 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside, NY 11572 Phone: 516-678-3600.

Media Contact:

Frank Parisi

516-678-3600

[email protected]

SOURCE Parisi Vending Co., Inc.