Parity Inc. and ecobee partner to drive increased energy efficiency in the North American condo market

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As part of their shared commitment to helping North Americans live smarter and greener, energy efficiency software company Parity Inc. (Parity) and ecobee Inc. (ecobee), the inventor of the world's first smart Wi-Fi thermostat, announced that the two companies are now making smart thermostats more easily accessible to multi-residential buildings across North America.

Building owners and managers can now equip their entire building with smart thermostats, and benefit from almost immediate, real-time energy savings that cover the cost of the thermostat rentals and active energy management. Traditional smart home solutions rely on the investment of individual home-owners. The integrated Parity/ecobee solution allows building managers to outfit their entire building all at once, providing increased comfort and savings to unit owners and improved convenience to facility managers.

"Working with ecobee, our goal is to make smart thermostats, and the savings they can generate, as easy to access as possible for condominiums and apartment teams," says Brad Pilgrim, CEO, Parity. "We can't talk about real urban sustainability until we start delivering solutions for the millions of multi-residential units across North America. Now, not only can we offer the technology that helps manage energy efficiency, but we can also turn that technology into measurable, guaranteed savings that keeps money in a building's pocket and available for other things."

Parity's software works with ecobee's smart thermostats and integrates into the building's own HVAC system to not only measure energy use, but to also optimize the building's operating system, helping eliminate energy waste. In turn, this generates both energy efficiency and cost savings.

"At ecobee, we aim to improve everyday life for our homeowners while creating a more sustainable world, which is why we are so excited to collaborate with Parity," said Stuart Lombard, CEO, ecobee. "We believe that by bringing together exceptional, innovative and integrated technologies, there is tremendous potential to do good – for both the earth and our customers."

And the time has never been better for consumers to think about their energy consumption.

Estimates suggest as many as 42 per cent of the U.S. labour force are now working from home (WFH) full timei, consuming the resources it requires to support a WFH lifestyle. It is estimated that an average size multi-residential building could save as much as $30,000 per year using the Parity/ecobee system and reduce their annual carbon emissions by 30 to 50 per cent.

About Parity Inc.

Established in 2016, Parity Inc. helps make urban living more sustainable by eliminating energy waste in multi-residential buildings. The company's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Energy Management Platform guarantees energy savings while maintaining maximum comfort for building residents.

Trusted by property managers, condo boards and mechanical partners, Parity's real-time dashboard and monthly reporting keep stakeholders always in the loop and in full control.

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 by Stuart Lombard. Driven by the desire to reduce his family's own carbon footprint, Stuart set out to build the first truly smart thermostat that not only conserved energy, but also delivered comfort without compromise. ecobee has been praised for its intuitive design, pioneering smart sensor technology, and providing users with an environmentally friendly solution. Now with the introduction of the new ecobee Haven smart monitoring solution, ecobee SmartCamera with voice control, and ecobee SmartSensors for doors and windows, ecobee continues to deliver smart that makes a difference. For more information, visit www.ecobee.com.

