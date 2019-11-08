Parity Technology Solutions Acquires Liveport Corporation

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parity Technology Solutions, a hospitality technology company with operations in the US and Canada, announced that it has acquired Liveport Corporation, a provider of scalable, high-capacity WiFi networks.

Parity Technology Solutions is a single-source, managed technology provider serving the hospitality, multi-dwelling, healthcare, and retail center markets. They recently rebranded their name — formerly Active Networks — to solidify their stance, offering, and footprint in the hospitality technology market. The company has seen a recent surge in growth and is continuously expanding its global footprint and service offerings through mergers and acquisitions with international technology firms.

With offices opening in China (Jan. 2020) and service expansion into South America, the Caribbean, India, and Europe, Parity Technology Solutions is poised to continue its growth in the international market. Orlando Phillips, president of Parity Technology Solutions stated, "Our acquisition of Liveport Corporation propels our recent surge in growth to another level. It allows us to expand our geographic presence as a fully-managed hospitality technology provider in the Canadian market through Liveport Corporation's established reputation, as well as their provider certifications with major hotel brands."

Parity Technology Solutions is certified with major brands including Choice Hotels in Canada and Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) in the US, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America and South America.

The company has absorbed employees that were working for LivePort Corporation into its fold to be able to take on the larger operations and transactions. With this and other recent acquisitions, Parity Technology Solutions is positioned to become a leader in the hospitality technology market.

About Parity Technology Solutions

Parity Technology Solutions is a single-source hospitality technology provider servicing over 1,600 hotels worldwide. We deliver reliable, flexible technology solutions that improve guest satisfaction and guarantee measurable returns to our clients. Parity Technology Solutions fulfills the primary technology demand of today's hotels: an "all-in-one" provider. Our unified, fully-managed suite of services seamlessly integrate all technology services, reduce operating costs, and provide greater efficiency. Our value is simple: we deliver the best hospitality technology solutions available today with the most reliable connectivity, five-star guest support, and an unparalleled guest and hotel management experience.

About Liveport Corporation

Liveport Corporation has been providing hotels with guest wireless Internet, WiFi and HSIA solutions, including hardware and 24/7 guest support, since 2007. Customers include Choice Hotels, Holiday Inn, Best Western, Travelodge and dozens more. With offices in West Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, they've been used by millions of users in more than 60,000 guest rooms and over 750 properties across Canada and North America.

www.paritysolutions.com

SOURCE Parity Technology Solutions LLC

Related Links

https://www.paritysolutions.com

