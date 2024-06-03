Parity.Org Announces 2024 ParityLIST™, Recognizing Organizations that Support Equal Advancement Opportunity in the Workplace

The List Recognizes 37 Companies, 97% Have a Formal Equal Pay Plan

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parity.Org today announced the 2024 ParityLIST™, recognizing organizations that have policies, benefits, and programs to ensure equal advancement opportunities in the workplace. Thirty-seven companies made the 2024 list, after completing a comprehensive assessment covering recruiting, promotion, and compensation practices, as well as specific employee benefits and policies that help to create a level playing field for all. The assessment was based on the evidence-based best practices outlined in the Parity.Org ParityMODEL™ .

"Creating a truly level playing field requires a deliberate and sustained effort to dismantle both individual biases and structural inequities that hinder progress," said Parity.Org President Dina Schenk. "The companies on this year's ParityLIST are demonstrating a strong commitment to fostering a workplace where everyone has a fair chance to compete and advance in their careers."

The 2024 Best Companies for Equal Advancement Opportunity honorees had several policies and practices in common, such as:

97% have made a commitment to interviewing a diverse slate of candidates for every open leadership role VP and above, and 81% have made that commitment public.

97% have established a formal equal-pay plan to regularly measure, identify, and correct unexplained pay gaps across demographic groups.

89% leverage "structured interviewing" through which all job candidates are asked the same questions in a standardized order.

87% conduct anti-bias training for all employees, and 76% conduct more specialized training for managers.

73% provide "just in time" guidance to managers to help them mitigate bias at critical times (e.g. prior to conducting performance reviews).

In addition, every company has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and a safe reporting system that ensures employees are not punished in any way for reporting incidents of discrimination and harassment.

"Innovation thrives when there are diverse perspectives around the decision-making table. Our products are stronger and more viable in the market when they reflect the global customers we serve," said Ashlee Davis , Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Ancestry. "By creating a safe space for diverse voices and ideas to be inclusively shared, and removing barriers to access, we in turn create a better product experience for all."

"I'm incredibly proud that half of our board members and executive committee members are female, and that 25% of our board and 42% of our U.S. employees identify as people of color," said Shanique Bonelli-Moore, Chief Diversity & Social Impact Officer at The Clorox Company. "Clorox's commitment to building diverse teams and fostering an inclusive, equitable culture is central to our success and progress."

The full 2024 ParityLIST, arranged by organizational size, includes:

Large Companies (>5,000 employees)

Advocate Health

Alight Solutions

athenahealth

Best Buy

Constellation Energy

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Evolent

Fortescue

Michael Kors

Pega

PepsiCo

Ralph Lauren

The Clorox Company

Medium Companies (500-5000 employees)

Ancestry

CHG Healthcare

Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA)

Domo

Guild

Lucid Software

Motive

PagerDuty

Recorded Future

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Small Companies (<500 employees)

Aetion

Beyond

Bowery Farming

Chatbooks

Colorful Voices

Foley Hoag

Octane

Pink Triangle Press

R&P Trucking

Siebert

Synctera

The Center for Health Affairs

Utah's Promise

Promise Weave

To download a free Key Findings Report outlining more details about the honorees' policies, practices, and benefits, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies .

Companies on the annual ParityLIST were rated on a comprehensive rubric covering recruiting, promotion, and compensation practices, as well as specific employee benefits and policies that help to create a level playing field for all. The ParityLIST is an initiative of Parity.Org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

About Parity.Org

Parity.Org is the leading impact organization unlocking diversity in organizational leadership, where the gap is the widest. We've helped hundreds of companies worldwide quickly level the playing field to ensure that all employees have an equal shot at success. Organizations that take our ParityPLEDGE® and implement the best practices outlined in our ParityMODELs™ find that diversity follows as a matter of course–no quotas or deadlines needed. Because when the playing field is truly level, it's anyone's game. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on LinkedIn .

About the ParityLIST™

The Parity.Org ParityLIST spotlights organizations with policies, benefits, and programs that promote equal advancement opportunities in the workplace. After being rated on a comprehensive number of attributes and quantitative metrics, 37 companies were named to the 2024 ParityLIST.



