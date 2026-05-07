Parivas Introduces Additive Watchmaking - A New Category in Horology

The era of additive watchmaking is the first period in the craft's history where makers are no longer designing within the limits of their tools — their tools are constrained only by their ideas. Parivas was born entirely from this new era of additive manufacturing, with co-founders Mickey Brown (CEO) and Justin Chang (COO) bringing over 30 years of combined experience in mechanical engineering and additive manufacturing. They approached the watch purely as designers and engineers — and that objectivity is precisely what made the Exo.1 possible.

Introducing the Exo.1

Named for the exoskeleton it evokes, the Exo.1 carries its innovation visibly, in its exterior. Its case is defined by an exceptionally complex structural lattice that extends without interruption across bezel, body, and lugs — a seamless, open-worked, monolithic architecture unlike anything in contemporary horology. Floating hour markers, printed with hollow cores, embed tritium tubes and hover within the lattice. The result is a watch whose core identity is not concealed within it, but made prominently visible by its very design.

Solar Dusted™ & The Monolithic Case

Two innovations define the Genesis Collection's visual language. The Solar Dusted™ finish — a brand-new metal surface produced through a proprietary sintering process — resolves a wavelike, fingerprint-esque texture that shifts under direct sunlight, ensuring no two pieces resolve in exactly the same way. Every Exo.1 is unique. The monolithic case unifies what traditional construction separates — bezel, body, lugs, and dial features — into a single unbroken structure, eliminating the interfaces where misalignments and inconsistencies occur in conventional watchmaking and only possible through additive manufacturing.

10,000 Hours. Six Years. One Conviction.

The Exo.1 was conceived years before it could be produced at the standards Parivas required. Deep roots in the additive manufacturing industry gave the team a clear view of the technology's trajectory and the confidence to design ahead of it. As CEO Mickey Brown states: "The Exo.1 did not adapt to the technology. The technology had to rise to meet it." Every Parivas watch is hand-assembled in Los Angeles by the same core engineering team who designed it — a commitment that is central to the brand's philosophy.

Technical Specifications

Powering the Exo.1 is the Parivas Caliber P1001S — a customized Swiss automatic skeleton movement built on Sellita SW300-1SA architecture, finished with rhodium plating and soleillage decoration. It is certified under the Parivas Chronometer standard, an in-house precision program developed in concert with the Horological Society of New York, built to exceed ISO 3159 international standards.

Case Specifications

Case Material: 316L SS

Diameter: 42 mm

Thickness: 10 mm

Lug Width: 20 mm

Lug to Lug: 49 mm

Weight (approx.): 107 grams

Water Resistance: 6 bar

Crystal: Sapphire, Anti-reflective

P1001S Specifications

Parivas Chronometer

Power Reserve: 56 hours

Jewels: 25

Frequency: 28,800 bph (4 Hz)

Shock Protection: Incabloc

Antimagnetism: 4,800 A/m

Finishing: Rhodium plating, Soleillage decoration

Acquiring the Exo.1

Batch 01 of the Exo.1 will be limited to 30 pieces, available exclusively through a curated waitlist opening to the public on May 18, 2026, via Parivas.com. Delivery is expected in Q1 2027. Available for purchase in the U.S. only.

Waitlist Opens: May 18, 2026

Batch 01: 30 Pieces

Retail Price: $7,500

Delivery Window: Q1 2027

Additional Information

View the full press kit here.

About Parivas

Parivas is a Los Angeles-based independent watchmaker founded on the principles of additive manufacturing and aerospace engineering. The company introduces a new category in horology — additive watch design — and is the first independent horological house to apply additive case design at this level of complexity and precision. Parivas watches are hand-assembled in Los Angeles by the same engineering team who designed them. The brand name is derived from the Latin "Pario e Pulvas," meaning "created from dust," a phrase that speaks directly to both the brand's origin and process.

PRESS CONTACT

Jared Woods

Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Parivas

[email protected]

parivas.com | @parivas_watches

SOURCE Parivas