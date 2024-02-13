Pariveda Achieves AWS Nonprofit Competency Status

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda, a leading consulting firm dedicated to solving complex business challenges, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Nonprofit Competency status. This designation recognizes that Pariveda demonstrates deep experience in helping nonprofit clients achieve their mission to serve communities more effectively.

AWS launched the AWS Nonprofit Competency to help customers find highly specialized AWS Partners with proven customer success and technical proficiency.

Achieving the AWS Nonprofit Competency differentiates Pariveda as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in one or more of the following categories: Member experiences, IT Optimization, Mission-Driven Innovation, Data Visualization, and Consulting Services providing strategic guidance and deployment services.

"Pariveda is proud to achieve AWS Nonprofit Competency status," said Tiffany Lentz, Managing Vice President, Pariveda. "From the founding of our company, impacting the communities where we live and work has been core to our mission. Now, more than ever, nonprofits need the ability to scale and drive greater impact. We are grateful to work with AWS on these endeavors."

Part of Pariveda's work within nonprofits has been to develop the Home Delivery Platform, which uses a cloud-native serverless architecture that includes heavy use of AWS services (AWS Lambda, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon API Gateway, AWS Amplify, and more), with a mobile web responsive front-end written in React/Typescript. The client side is split across six responsive web applications, each with a different function: program management, client intake, client orders, driver deliveries, volunteer outreach, and cross-program administration. These apps utilize a shared serverless API backend that secures data based on user personas. This platform ensures more communities are reached and gives better visibility to how nonprofit organizations are serving their clients with mobility challenges.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Pariveda Solutions, Inc.
Pariveda is a consulting firm dedicated to solving complex business, brand, and technology challenges from the inside out. We uncover the underlying complexities and dependencies of your business to create solutions that deliver value, open new opportunities, and continuously evolve to meet the demands of your market — all while leveraging the opportunity to grow together. As an employee-owned company, our people are highly skilled, highly motivated strategic business, brand, and technology leaders, truly invested in helping our clients fulfill their mission. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, we live and work in major cities across North America.

To learn more about how we provide holistic solutions across your business, visit our website: www.parivedasolutions.com.

"Pariveda Solutions," "The Business of IT," and "Change is inevitable. Transformation is intentional." are registered trademarks of Pariveda Solutions, Inc., Dallas, Texas, USA. 

