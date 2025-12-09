Pariveda Named a 2025 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award Finalist

Pariveda recognized as Application Modernization SI Partner of the Year finalist, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda, a strategy and technology firm that helps companies make potential possible, is excited to announce it is a finalist for a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The firm is also excited to announce it has been named a finalist of Application Modernization SI Partner of the Year, an award recognizing top partners who leverage AWS containers and serverless services to help customers transform their legacy applications to be more agile, elastic, highly available, and to build new modern applications.

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Pariveda's work with a leading energy company was considered in its evaluation for this award. The company partnered with Pariveda to implement a scalable, serverless platform on AWS, integrating generative AI for intelligent document processing and data extraction. This solution streamlined the handling of legacy engineering documents, improved operational efficiency, and enabled predictive insights to optimize workflows and reduce costs.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to helping clients overcome today's challenges while preparing for what's next. At Pariveda, we partner with organizations to turn bold ideas into meaningful impact, ensuring they're ready to thrive in a rapidly changing world," said Margaret Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Pariveda.

"Our relationship with AWS is built on trust and collaboration," said Neha Kalantri, Vice President of Growth and Strategic Partnerships at Pariveda. "Together, we help clients modernize their applications and unlock new possibilities for growth. This recognition reflects the strength of that relationship and the shared commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

Pariveda is a North American-based, employee-owned professional services firm. We provide strategy and technology services across industries. As a mission-driven organization and Certified B Corp, we enable our clients to imagine and do more, whether it's making next quarter's goals or navigating the future. From ideas to impact, we help clients get better at what they do to improve people and profits. We don't just get the work done, we make potential possible. Visit us at www.parivedasolutions.com.

